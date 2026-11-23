I don’t care what Elmo says.

Elon Musk has floated the idea of building a high-speed tunnel between Austin and San Antonio. Musk laid out the idea on X, the social media platform that he owns. He said it could serve as a precursor to a hyperloop that would link the two cities in less than 30 minutes. The Boring Company, which Musk also owns, said on X that it would be interested in building the project. Joey Pawlik is the executive director of Activate SA, a transportation advocacy organization that calls on city leaders for a comprehensive transit plan. He says Musk’s idea is one of several proposals aimed at easing congestion along Interstate 35, including passenger rail between Austin and San Antonio. “I think it’s an interesting proposal, if and when it would happen. But again, I know there’s lots of capital funding involved in getting across different jurisdictions. So I think if you can pull off, that’d be great. But I mean, I’ll believe it when I see something like this could happen,” Pawlik said. In his social media posts, Musk provided no timeline or other details about how the idea would move forward. The plan would call for speeds of up to 200 miles per hour. The Boring Company alluded to being able to travel from Austin to San Antonio to visit a restaurant for the day. The comments were part of a thread that started with an AI-generated video about futuristic communities. It’s not the first push by Musk to create a more efficient pathway between the Alamo City and the state capital. Nor is it the only project proposed to alleviate the growing congestion along I-35.

We’ll get to that in a minute. As a general rule, “I’ll believe it when I see it” is a wise position to hold when it comes to Elno’s nonsense. Here’s more from the Chron:

The Boring Co., Elon Musk’s tunneling company that runs an underground Las Vegas system carrying passengers in Tesla vehicles, has more ambitious projects in mind. It is working on what Musk said would be a “simple, precursor Hyperloop tunnel between Austin and San Antonio” that would carry passengers at more than 200 mph. “Due to traffic congestion, that journey can currently take up to 2.5 hours,” Musk said in a post on X, claiming that the project could reduce that to a consistent half-hour ride. Since 2013, he has been talking about such a tunnel, which would carry passengers in pods traveling through low-pressure or near-vacuum tubes underground. If a true hyperloop, it would be the world’s first. Transportation and government officials in San Antonio and Austin said they have had no communication with Musk or The Boring Co. about the proposal. It may have caught the company itself off guard, too. Responding to Musk’s post, it said in a post on X it “would be excited and honored to build this massive infrastructure project.” It added that riders could someday travel from an Austin parking lot to a favorite San Antonio restaurant in about 30 minutes, as long as they both have loop stations. In San Antonio, Monica Ramos, a spokesperson for Bexar County, said neither the county nor the Alamo Regional Mobility Authority had been in communication with the Boring Co. about such a project. And Jori Liu, director of communications for the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority, said the Austin agency was not aware of the idea before Musk’s post. “It remains unclear whether the ‘precursor’ system would rely on conventional electric vehicles, such as the Teslas used in Las Vegas traveling at higher speeds, or whether it would incorporate true Hyperloop architecture, with passenger pods traveling through low-pressure vacuum tubes,” she said in an email. Liu also pointed to the Boring Co.’s earlier proposal for a tunnel system connecting San Antonio International Airport to downtown, noting that project has stalled. In fact, the company has a well-documented history of pitching ambitious transit proposals that ultimately stall, get canceled or, as in San Antonio, quietly disappear. Its timeline began earlier this decade, when the Alamo Regional Mobility Authority selected the Boring Co. to build a tunnel loop between downtown and the airport at an estimated cost between $247 million and $289 million. It was picked from among five proposals. The Boring Co. said it could complete the project in three years but the proposed tunnel never came to fruition after the Boring Co. distanced itself from the project. It has previously pitched projects in Austin, too.

See here, here, and here for some background. This was from before the election, but it’s not like anything has changed since then. Here’s a quote from an Alamo Regional Mobility Authority official about this: “They just kind of ghosted us. So we essentially just assumed that it was dead and didn’t move further with it.” So you know, we’re already dealing with an unreliable entity.

But that’s underselling the problem, by a lot. The key word in all this is hyperloop. Remember hyperloops? Musk has been prattling on about them since 2015. A test system was finally built five years later, and it was underwhelming. Hyperloop One, the company that was supposed to bring us these things, shut down in 2023 without a single unit being built. Meanwhile, Musk has promised a bunch of other tunnels, including an Austin-to-San-Antonio tunnel. I didn’t know this went back as far as 2013, but it’s not a surprise.

So the main news here is that the hamsters in Elnor’s brain pushed the “we’re gonna build a magic tunnel” button, and since it vibes with some other recent news it becomes its own story. I don’t know what the prediction markets are saying about this, but I would be buying the “ain’t gonna happen” contracts, if I were into that sort of thing. I’ll settle for posting about it again the next time it comes up a few years from now. You can be sure I’ll reference this post.

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