Judicial Q&A Judge Tonya Jones

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for Democratic judicial candidates. I ran a series of these for candidates in contested primaries, and now these are for the rest of the candidates. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic candidates, including links to interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and in which court do you preside?

My name is Tonya Jones and I am honored to serve as the Presiding Judge of Harris County Criminal Court at Law No. 15.

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

Court 15 is one of sixteen (16) county criminal courts at law in our county. We have jurisdiction over Class A & B misdemeanors as well as appeals from Justice of the Peace, Municipal, and Administrative Courts.

Class A&B misdemeanors include cases like driving while intoxicated, theft, burglary of a motor vehicle, and assault.

3. What have been your main accomplishments during your time on this bench?

During my time on the bench my greatest accomplishments have been working with my colleagues to settle the O’Donnell case thereby creating programs like Open Hours Court, Managed Assigned Counsel, and Cite and Release.

I’m also very proud of my service as a S.O.B.E.R. Court judge and the restorative justice programs that we have created that include the Fresh Start Program and our newest initiative, the P.A.C.E. for individuals ages 17-24. These programs increase accountability, access to resources, and community safety.

I have also personally served in judicial leadership roles during my tenure as judge including Local Administrative Judge for the County Courts at Law (criminal and civil) and Co-Presiding Judge of the County Criminal Courts at Law.

4. What do you hope to accomplish in your courtroom going forward?

I hope to continue supporting appropriate alternatives that address the underlying causes of criminal conduct, including substance use and other challenges that can contribute to repeated involvement with the justice system.

My main priority for the next term is working together with my colleagues to create a misdemeanor mental health court.

Beyond my individual courtroom, I hope to continue contributing to thoughtful, collaborative leadership across Harris County’s criminal courts. My experience as Local Administrative Judge and Co-Presiding Judge has reinforced the importance of cooperation, innovation, and responsible stewardship of public resources.

5. Why is this race important?

This race is absolutely critical in maintaining the progress created in 2019. It has been said that the further down a race is on the ballot, the closer it is to your front door.

This race is important because Harris County Criminal Court at Law No. 15 has a direct impact on people’s liberty, families, livelihoods, and futures. The judge must make difficult decisions every day while protecting due process, applying the law fairly, and ensuring that every person who appears in court is treated with dignity and respect.

The court also plays an important role in addressing the challenges facing Harris County’s criminal justice system, including case backlogs, public safety, substance use, and the need for meaningful alternatives when appropriate.

6. Why should people vote for you in November?

People should vote for me in November because I bring proven judicial experience, have demonstrated leadership, and a deep commitment to the people of Harris county.

Since first taking the bench in 2019, I have presided over thousands of criminal matters and several jury trials, while working to ensure that every person who enters Court 15 is treated with dignity, fairness, and respect. My colleagues have also trusted me with leadership beyond my individual courtroom. I have served as Local Administrative Judge for the Harris County Courts at Law and as Co-Presiding Judge of the County Criminal Courts at Law.

My service has also extended beyond the traditional courtroom. I have presided over a S.O.B.E.R. Court, have supported innovative approaches for young adults involved in the justice system, and have worked to make our courts more accessible to students, interns, and members of the community.

PREVIOUSLY:

Judge Damiane Dianne Curvey, 280th Family District Court

Judge M. Monica Singh, Harris County Civil Court at Law #4

Judge Cory Sepolio, 269th Civil District Court

Samantha Davis, 313th Juvenile District Court

Judge Melissa Morris, 263rd Criminal District Court

Judge Toria J. Finch, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #9

Judge Linda Marie Dunson, 309th Family District Court

Judge Kelley Andrews, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #6

Judge Angela Lancelin, 245th Family District Court

Judge Shannon Baldwin, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #4

Julie Countiss, First Court of Appeals, Place 4

Judge Lori Chambers Gray, 262nd Criminal District Court

Judge Teresa Waldrop, 312th Family District Court

Judge Veronica Nelson, 482nd Criminal District Court

Justice Amy Guerra, First Court of Appeals, Place 5

Okey Aniyam, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

BreAnna Schwartz, 497th Criminal District Court

Judge Jason Cox, Harris County Probate Court #3

Justice Chari Kelly, Supreme Court Justice, Place 2

Holly Taylor, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9

Judge Raul Rodriguez, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #13

Sarah Beth Landau, Chief Justice, 14th Court of Appeals

Judge Donna Roth, 295th Civil District Court

From the primaries:

Judge Kristen Hawkins, Supreme Court Justice, Place 7

Sarah Beth Landau, Chief Justice of the Fourteenth Court of Appeals

Judge Tanya Garrison, 157th Civil District Court

Julia Maldonado, 183rd Criminal District Court

Judge Brian Warren, 209th Criminal District Court

Judge Josh Hill, 232nd Criminal District Court

Judge Leah Shapiro, 315th Juvenile District Court

Judge James Horwitz, Harris County Probate Court #4

Ebony Williams, Harris County Civil Court at Law #2

Judge Andrew Wright, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #7

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