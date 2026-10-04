Weekend link dump for October 4

“An internet conspiracy theory was killing people even before Donald Trump posted about it. I found the man who started it. He’s nothing like you’d expect.”

“The Gospel of High Yields: Inside Tim Tebow’s Favorite Wealth Seminar”.

White collar criminals have never had a solved the mystery of an ancient tree—and rewrote the history of fruit”.

“How Three Brothers Built an AI Slop Empire by Buying Legitimate News Sites and Turning Them Into Zombie Content Farms That They Say Get 50 Million Page Views per Month”. The one that I think I’ve seen before is Space Daily, but read the story and make sure you avoid anything from Brown Brothers Media.

“How Trump’s immigration crackdown is harming children — including U.S. citizens”.

“Raunch, vulgarity, a boorish entitlement to women’s sexual service, and the aesthetics – and, indeed, the business – of pornography are being embraced by the right.”

RIP, Chuck Varga, founding member and vocalist for GWAR.

“And if you watch our show, you know that we’re so diverse — and it’s not just skin color or ethnicity. It goes much deeper than that. It’s one of the biggest positive changes ever. Our stories are so much more interesting now because we have people from completely different walks of life.”

“It also raises the question: If these underpayments happened in New York City, where DoorDash knew it was under scrutiny, what’s happening to gig workers everywhere else when no one is watching?”

“ProPublica’s reporting reveals for the first time the extent of the White House’s role in trying to dictate how mail-in ballots are processed, spurring behind-the-scenes drama that played out for nearly a year.”

“The top line: The en banc court is likely to rule against the Trump administration and allow U.S. District Judge James Boasberg to proceed with a contempt of court inquiry.”

“The only viable way forward I can see is to assume that everything you see online is fake until proven otherwise. Not just ads or viral videos, either. Ragebait social media accounts? People you’ve never met in person interacting with you? Until you can verify it, disregard it as hallucinatory sensory input. We must return to 1990s-type hysterics with regards to the internet. Refuse to take anything or anyone at face value. Assume that everything you see is a falsehood tailor-made to mislead or manipulate you. If it seems too good to be true, if it reinforces your beliefs in a neat little way, it’s probably AI-generated.”

“Like most such AI agents—and contrary to Meta’s claims—Muse can’t be trusted. It’s not clear when or if it ever can.”

“Category five elections don’t come along often. We don’t know whether this will even be one. But it’s a reminder that contested elections tend to shake things out of the woodwork. And in significant parts of the country, at least at the federal level, they don’t come around that often.”

“Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has filed for divorce from her husband of over three decades, Bryon Noem, six months after a tabloid published photos that appeared to show him wearing women’s clothing and fake breasts and reported that he maintained a secret online presence in which he communicated with adult performers.”

“So after writing a book about Putin’s disinformation efforts and noting they posed a threat to the current elections, I am being used by a Russian disinformation network to influence the midterms in Trump’s favor. This is a bizarre snake-eating-its-tail situation.”

RIP, Tibor Schaechner, El Paso’s last living Holocaust survivor.

RIP, Dr. David Persse, pioneering former director of the Houston Fire Department’s Emergency Medical Services and former Chief Medical Officer for the city of Houston.

“Eric Schmitt was warned about the Jack Smith texts. He used them anyway.” Stupid is as stupid does.

“The Trump administration is using an anti-drug trafficking grant program from the 1980s to force cities around the country to funnel their ongoing collection of automated license plate reader data into large federal surveillance centers that fall under the White House’s jurisdiction, according to public records and court documents reviewed by 404 Media.”

“In contrast to (Alix) Earle, (Alex) Cooper comes across as someone who has read books, specifically business tomes like The Art of War and Girlboss. Reading, in other words, does not automatically make you a better person, and in some cases might make you a worse one.”

“That’s right: At 18% interest, the rate Marshall was charging this woman, there was literally no way she could possibly have paid off a $3,600 bill at $50/month.”

“The [Protect College Sports Act] is thoughtful, detailed, and bipartisan. It is also evil. More than anything, it is a wage-suppression effort aimed at college football players.”

“The pair’s “solution” to the “Indian question” is the forced deportation of Indian immigrants who aren’t assimilated, and a complete ban on all immigration.”

“It’s always the folks screaming “protect women’s sports!” the loudest who care the least.”

“Overseas visitors to the US are on track to drop by almost two million year-on-year, with even the FIFA Men’s World Cup failing to arrest the decline in tourism.”

RIP, Duke Carlisle, former Texas Longhorns quarterback who helped beat Roger Staubach and Navy in the 1964 Cotton Bowl for UT’s first national football championship.

What Wemby says.

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