Interview with Darlene Breaux

One more legislative interview for the week, and it’s one I could have done for the primaries, as it was the highest-profile challenge to a sitting Democrat, which in the end was a success. Dr. Darlene Breaux filed against longtime Rep. Hubert Vo, who was unfortunately not a very visible or active member of the Legislature in recent years. Dr. Breaux is a longtime educator who served as Board President for Alief ISD and a Master Trustee with the Texas Association of School Boards. She also serves as Director of the Texas Education Policy Institute (TEPI) and is the founder of Insight Ed. Consulting. She will now serve as the State Rep in HD149, and I was glad to have the chance to speak with her. Here’s our conversation:

Here’s the transcript, courtesy of Greg Wythe. I have one more interview for this week, and then we’re in the home stretch. Let me know what you think.

PREVIOUSLY:

Rep. Jon Rosenthal – Railroad Commissioner – Transcript

Sen. Nathan Johnson – Attorney General – Transcript

Clayton Tucker – Ag Commissioner – Transcript

Sen. Sarah Eckhardt – Comptroller – Transcript

Commissioner Adrian Garcia – Harris County Commissioners Court, Precinct 2 – Transcript

Shaun Finnie – CD02 – Transcript

Michelle Palmer – SBOE6 – Transcript

Chris Ehlinger – HCAD Position 2 – Transcript

Jesus Nieto – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript

Benjamin Flores – Land Commissioner – Transcript

Michelle Williams – HD127 – Transcript

Tyler Smith – HD138 – Transcript

Josh Wallenstein – HD133 – Transcript

Cris Moses – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript

Sara McGee – HD132 – Transcript

Odus Evbagharu – HD135 – Transcript

Stefanie Bord – HD126 – Transcript

From the primaries:

Leticia Gutierrez – CD09 – Transcript

Christian Menefee, CD18 (from the special election) – Transcript

Rep. Sylvia Garcia, CD29 – Transcript

Melissa McDonough – CD38 – Transcript

Justin Early, CD31 – Transcript

Staci Childs – HD131 – Transcript

Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge – Transcript

Abbie Kamin – Harris County Attorney – Transcript

Traci Gibson, HCDP Chair – Transcript

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