Interview with Darlene Breaux

One more legislative interview for the week, and it’s one I could have done for the primaries, as it was the highest-profile challenge to a sitting Democrat, which in the end was a success. Dr. Darlene Breaux filed against longtime Rep. Hubert Vo, who was unfortunately not a very visible or active member of the Legislature in recent years. Dr. Breaux is a longtime educator who served as Board President for Alief ISD and a Master Trustee with the Texas Association of School Boards. She also serves as Director of the Texas Education Policy Institute (TEPI) and is the founder of Insight Ed. Consulting. She will now serve as the State Rep in HD149, and I was glad to have the chance to speak with her. Here’s our conversation:
Here’s the transcript, courtesy of Greg Wythe. I have one more interview for this week, and then we’re in the home stretch. Let me know what you think.
PREVIOUSLY:
Rep. Jon Rosenthal – Railroad Commissioner – Transcript
Sen. Nathan Johnson – Attorney General – Transcript
Clayton Tucker – Ag Commissioner – Transcript
Sen. Sarah Eckhardt – Comptroller – Transcript
Commissioner Adrian Garcia – Harris County Commissioners Court, Precinct 2 – Transcript
Shaun Finnie – CD02 – Transcript
Michelle Palmer – SBOE6 – Transcript
Chris Ehlinger – HCAD Position 2 – Transcript
Jesus Nieto – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript
Benjamin Flores – Land Commissioner – Transcript
Michelle Williams – HD127 – Transcript
Tyler Smith – HD138 – Transcript
Josh Wallenstein – HD133 – Transcript
Cris Moses – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript
Sara McGee – HD132 – Transcript
Odus Evbagharu – HD135 – Transcript
Stefanie Bord – HD126 – Transcript
From the primaries:
Leticia Gutierrez – CD09 – Transcript
Christian Menefee, CD18 (from the special election) – Transcript
Rep. Sylvia Garcia, CD29 – Transcript
Melissa McDonough – CD38 – Transcript
Justin Early, CD31 – Transcript
Staci Childs – HD131 – Transcript
Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge – Transcript
Abbie Kamin – Harris County Attorney – Transcript
Traci Gibson, HCDP Chair – Transcript