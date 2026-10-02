Interview with Jourdyn Wilson

One more time with the Harris Central Appraisal District Board of Directors, and before I get into it here I want to say that I did reach out to Kathy Blueford Daniels, the Democratic incumbent in Position 1, but didn’t hear back from her. If that changes you’ll know, but in the meantime you can listen to the interview I did with her for HCAD in 2024 here. For HCAD Position 2, we have Jourdyn Wilson, who is an educator, activist, and political consultant who was the Gulf Coast regional field director for Vikki Goodwin in the primary. A native Houstonian and TSU grad, she is a precinct chair and served as the HBCU Outreach Director for the College Democrats of America. Here’s what we talked about:

Here’s the transcript, courtesy of Greg Wythe. Next week will be the last full week of interviews but not quite the end of the line. Let me know what you think.

PREVIOUSLY:

Rep. Jon Rosenthal – Railroad Commissioner – Transcript

Sen. Nathan Johnson – Attorney General – Transcript

Clayton Tucker – Ag Commissioner – Transcript

Sen. Sarah Eckhardt – Comptroller – Transcript

Commissioner Adrian Garcia – Harris County Commissioners Court, Precinct 2 – Transcript

Shaun Finnie – CD02 – Transcript

Michelle Palmer – SBOE6 – Transcript

Chris Ehlinger – HCAD Position 2 – Transcript

Jesus Nieto – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript

Benjamin Flores – Land Commissioner – Transcript

Michelle Williams – HD127 – Transcript

Tyler Smith – HD138 – Transcript

Josh Wallenstein – HD133 – Transcript

Cris Moses – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript

Sara McGee – HD132 – Transcript

Odus Evbagharu – HD135 – Transcript

Stefanie Bord – HD126 – Transcript

Darlene Breaux – HD149 – Transcript

From the primaries:

Leticia Gutierrez – CD09 – Transcript

Christian Menefee, CD18 (from the special election) – Transcript

Rep. Sylvia Garcia, CD29 – Transcript

Melissa McDonough – CD38 – Transcript

Justin Early, CD31 – Transcript

Staci Childs – HD131 – Transcript

Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge – Transcript

Abbie Kamin – Harris County Attorney – Transcript

Traci Gibson, HCDP Chair – Transcript

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