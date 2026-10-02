Interview with Jourdyn Wilson

One more time with the Harris Central Appraisal District Board of Directors, and before I get into it here I want to say that I did reach out to Kathy Blueford Daniels, the Democratic incumbent in Position 1, but didn’t hear back from her. If that changes you’ll know, but in the meantime you can listen to the interview I did with her for HCAD in 2024 here. For HCAD Position 2, we have Jourdyn Wilson, who is an educator, activist, and political consultant who was the Gulf Coast regional field director for Vikki Goodwin in the primary. A native Houstonian and TSU grad, she is a precinct chair and served as the HBCU Outreach Director for the College Democrats of America. Here’s what we talked about:
Here’s the transcript, courtesy of Greg Wythe. Next week will be the last full week of interviews but not quite the end of the line. Let me know what you think.
PREVIOUSLY:
Rep. Jon Rosenthal – Railroad Commissioner – Transcript
Sen. Nathan Johnson – Attorney General – Transcript
Clayton Tucker – Ag Commissioner – Transcript
Sen. Sarah Eckhardt – Comptroller – Transcript
Commissioner Adrian Garcia – Harris County Commissioners Court, Precinct 2 – Transcript
Shaun Finnie – CD02 – Transcript
Michelle Palmer – SBOE6 – Transcript
Chris Ehlinger – HCAD Position 2 – Transcript
Jesus Nieto – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript
Benjamin Flores – Land Commissioner – Transcript
Michelle Williams – HD127 – Transcript
Tyler Smith – HD138 – Transcript
Josh Wallenstein – HD133 – Transcript
Cris Moses – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript
Sara McGee – HD132 – Transcript
Odus Evbagharu – HD135 – Transcript
Stefanie Bord – HD126 – Transcript
Darlene Breaux – HD149 – Transcript
From the primaries:
Leticia Gutierrez – CD09 – Transcript
Christian Menefee, CD18 (from the special election) – Transcript
Rep. Sylvia Garcia, CD29 – Transcript
Melissa McDonough – CD38 – Transcript
Justin Early, CD31 – Transcript
Staci Childs – HD131 – Transcript
Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge – Transcript
Abbie Kamin – Harris County Attorney – Transcript
Traci Gibson, HCDP Chair – Transcript