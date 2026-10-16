Judicial Q&A: Judge Erika Ramirez

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for Democratic judicial candidates. I ran a series of these for candidates in contested primaries, and now these are for the rest of the candidates. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic candidates, including links to interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and in which court do you preside?

My name is Erika Ramirez and I serve as Judge of Harris County Criminal Court at Law No. 8.

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

Criminal Court 8 hears class B and A misdemeanors, criminal offenses punishable up to 6 months and 1 year in jail, respectively.

3. What have been your main accomplishments during your time on this bench?

When people are impacted by the criminal justice system, whether they are charged, a complainant, or a family member, it can make a big impact on someone’s life. We have worked hard to make sure that these cases are resolved in a fair, respectful, and quick manner. I am proud that within only one year, we were able to work our docket so that the majority of cases were resolved in 6 months or under.

4. What do you hope to accomplish in your courtroom going forward?

I hope to expand our new pilot program specialty court for youthful offenders. We have started to develop it, and I would love to see it grown to include Court 8. We hope to provide them with tools and resources so they can successfully complete a pretrial intervention program and avoid a conviction. Our goal is that they do not return to the criminal justice system- unless it’s for jury duty.

5. Why is this race important?

Harris County has made great strides forward with misdemeanor bail reform, ensuring that those charged with lower level and non-violent offenses are not detained in custody solely because they cannot afford the bail amount. We must keep moving forward to ensure that everyone in the community that is impacted by the criminal justice system is treated fairly and with respect, and that nobody is held in jail simply because they cannot afford to pay bail.

6. Why should people vote for you in November?

I have worked hard to serve Harris County in my first term as Judge of Criminal Court at Law No. 8. Within only a year I was able to make an impact on our docket to have cases resolved more quickly. My second year I had the most jury trials of all 16 misdemeanor courts. In my third year I was elected by my colleagues to serve in leadership as Presiding Judge of the Criminal Courts at Law. While working in this position, I received the highest average excellent score from the Houston Bar Association Judicial Poll, a poll done only by attorneys who actually practice in the Courts.

I promise to continue working hard for our community to ensure that all that come through Criminal Court at Law No. 8 are treated with respect and fair application of the law.

PREVIOUSLY:

Judge Damiane Dianne Curvey, 280th Family District Court

Judge M. Monica Singh, Harris County Civil Court at Law #4

Judge Cory Sepolio, 269th Civil District Court

Samantha Davis, 313th Juvenile District Court

Judge Melissa Morris, 263rd Criminal District Court

Judge Toria J. Finch, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #9

Judge Linda Marie Dunson, 309th Family District Court

Judge Kelley Andrews, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #6

Judge Angela Lancelin, 245th Family District Court

Judge Shannon Baldwin, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #4

Julie Countiss, First Court of Appeals, Place 4

Judge Lori Chambers Gray, 262nd Criminal District Court

Judge Teresa Waldrop, 312th Family District Court

Judge Veronica Nelson, 482nd Criminal District Court

Justice Amy Guerra, First Court of Appeals, Place 5

Okey Aniyam, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

BreAnna Schwartz, 497th Criminal District Court

Judge Jason Cox, Harris County Probate Court #3

Justice Chari Kelly, Supreme Court Justice, Place 2

Holly Taylor, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9

Judge Raul Rodriguez, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #13

Sarah Beth Landau, Chief Justice, 14th Court of Appeals

Judge Donna Roth, 295th Civil District Court

Judge Tonya Jones, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #15

From the primaries:

Judge Kristen Hawkins, Supreme Court Justice, Place 7

Sarah Beth Landau, Chief Justice of the Fourteenth Court of Appeals

Judge Tanya Garrison, 157th Civil District Court

Julia Maldonado, 183rd Criminal District Court

Judge Brian Warren, 209th Criminal District Court

Judge Josh Hill, 232nd Criminal District Court

Judge Leah Shapiro, 315th Juvenile District Court

Judge James Horwitz, Harris County Probate Court #4

Ebony Williams, Harris County Civil Court at Law #2

Judge Andrew Wright, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #7

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