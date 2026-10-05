Searching for disaffected Republicans and rural Democrats

In the suburbs.

Jill Tate has spent 30 years building and maintaining the Republican majority in Texas. In all that time, she’s never been more worried about an election. “This is truly the first time I’ve felt in my bones we could lose the Texas House, and we could lose a statewide seat,” Tate said. “And that’s very scary.” Now president of Texas Federation of Republican Women, Tate organizes over 10,000 women who do the hard work behind the party’s dominant grassroots operation — calling and texting voters, block walking, producing voter guides and sending postcards. If her fears come to pass, it could be Tate’s backyard — the fast-growing, diverse suburbs of the Dallas-Fort Worth region — that delivers Texas to the Democrats. Long associated with the country club types who formed a backbone of red Texas, the area is in the midst of enormous change driven by rapid population growth, corporate relocations and shifting political views in the Trump era. The change makes suburban voters — and suburban women in particular — a key swing bloc that U.S. Senate candidates Ken Paxton and James Talarico are chasing this November. But with the election less than six weeks away, Republicans worry the region’s typically reliable voters, disenchanted by Paxton’s political baggage, could sit out the Senate race, a hesitancy that also could endanger GOP candidates for the Legislature, county commission and justices of the peace. In interviews with over a dozen people in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, many Republicans said they were struggling with how to vote in the Senate contest or knew friends and neighbors who were. […] Dan Pence, a 68-year-old in Rowlett, has voted Republican in nearly every election in his life. After voting for Trump in 2024, he’s found himself frustrated with the direction of the party. He still believes he will stick with Republicans for most statewide races, but he’s undecided in the Senate contest — and leaning toward Talarico, whom he thinks he could “hold my nose” and vote for. Paxton, he said, is a bridge too far. “I can’t verbalize how much I dislike that guy,” Pence said. “I wouldn’t even want to be in the same room as him. He exudes slimy.”

I just wanted to include that quote. We talked about some of these counties, specifically Collin and Denton and Tarrant, in this recent post, and I talked about some trends in the Metroplex suburbs, including counties like Rockwall and Ellis and Johnson and Parker, here. There’s no blue Texas without blue shifts in the fast-growing suburban counties, some of which are already purple and some of which are still deep red. You could write this story about other parts of the state. It’s just that there’s a lot of material in the D/FW area.

And then there’s rural Democrats, with a focus in this article on West Texas.

Permian Basin Democrats Tim McDaniel and Eli Hilbert took to the road on a Saturday in late August to knock doors in the small towns of Crane and McCamey. On either side of remote stretches of U.S. Route 385, pumpjacks bent their necks in perpetual motion and wind turbines spun slowly in the distance. They were joined by Holly Taylor, the Democratic candidate for Place 9 on the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, on their journey to connect with rural voters. Over the past year, Taylor has been on a mission to visit all 254 counties in the state—an ambitious goal for any statewide candidate, let alone one running for an oft-overlooked judicial slot—putting over 65,000 miles on her campaign car. It was a serene and sunny morning when we arrived in the oil town of Crane, 30 miles south of Odessa and home to just over 3,000 people. The quiet was interrupted only by a rooster’s crow and barking chihuahuas. Hilbert, McDaniel, and Taylor knocked on doors but were often met by silence or a posted warning: “Texans don’t dial 911.” A handful of residents were eager to see a fresh face and air out their grievances without inviting any negative attention. “Democrat! That’s like cussing around here,” one local resident told the crew. “I’m probably the only Democrat left.” It’s those far-flung voters that could shrink the margins between Democrats and Republicans in November, and this year there’s a full slate of candidates running for seats in the Texas Legislature and U.S. Congress who are traveling far and wide with hopes of reinventing the party in the eyes of rural Texans. Dubbed the Texas Challengers, the party claims it’s the first time in modern Texas history that there will be a Democrat in every state and federal race. In West Texas—where Republicans often win at rates around 80-20—that means strengthening the Democratic Party’s rickety infrastructure and taking on politicians who have sunk comfortably into the highest seats of power during their long, often uncontested tenures. “If you are a Republican and you want to hold public office in this state, you’re going to have to fight us for it,” Texas Democratic Party Chair Kendall Scudder said in an interview with the Texas Tribune after announcing the full slate of candidates last December. Recent polling also shows that the governor’s race and the senate race could be won or lost by just a few percentage points, and may be the closest Democrats have come to taking statewide office in 30 years. But despite the party’s achievements, it’s still a rough road for candidates in the vast expanse of West Texas where oil and cultural conservatism reigns, big donors are hesitant to invest, and being an open Democrat is ostracized. “Rural voters are a huge part of the electoral firewall that the GOP maintains in Texas,” Joshua Blank, research director of the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin told the Texas Observer. “For Democrats to be successful at the top of the ticket, they need Democratic candidates running competitive races down ballot all over the state.” According to the Texas Politics Project, 61 percent of rural voters said they would vote for Governor Greg Abbott, while only 23 percent said they would vote for his Democratic opponent Gina Hinojosa. Furthermore, 38 percent of rural voters said they did not know or have an opinion of Hinojosa at all. Approval of the Democratic Party as a whole was critically low, with 53 percent of rural voters saying they hold a very unfavorable opinion. “We do feel a little left out sometimes in the Democratic Party,” Tim McDaniel, president of the Permian Basin Young Democrats, told the Observer during a monthly meeting at their Midland headquarters. Just down the road, the city was celebrating National Petroleum Day with a tailgate, concert, and gala featuring local Republican officials. Organizers like McDaniel and Hilbert have been fiercely devoted to progressive causes for years in the Permian Basin, an expansive region that contains much of West Texas and reaches into New Mexico, but maintaining a stable Democratic base is made difficult by the transient nature of jobs in the oil industry and the exodus of local Democrats to other parts of the state. “Everyone in this photo doesn’t live here anymore,” said Hilbert, looking back on a photo of a protest from 2022, “and neither does anybody else that I organized with at that time.”

This story focuses on some of the Democratic candidates doing the heavy lifting of making the case for change in this red part of the state. Names like Claire Reynolds in CD11, Kyle Rable in CD19, Riley Rodriquez in SD28, Malik Williams in HD83, Cathy Broadrick in HD82. (Kudos also to Holly Taylor, whose judicial Q&A will run tomorrow.) None of them are running in competitive districts, none are on any lists of races to watch, and none had much in the way of existing infrastructure to build on. But they’re doing important work, they’re the local faces of the larger movement, and they can move the needle in ways that statewide candidates can’t. As Reynolds says at the end, we should have been doing this for a long time, but at least we’re doing it now. May it be easier each time going forward.

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