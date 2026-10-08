Texas blog roundup for the week of October 5

The Texas Progressive Alliance has always known the difference between the Atlanta Hawks and the Iowa Hawkeyes as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff interviewed four Legislative candidates: Sara McGee, Odus Evbagharu, Stefanie Bord, and Darlene Breaux.

SocraticGadfly had two election-related posts. First, he noted that, at the Trib Fest, John Fetterman seemed to be threatening to take Senate Democrats hostage after the midterms. Second, he wrote about Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse’s callout of Texas and national Democrats for not talking more about climate change.

Neil at Houston Democracy Project reported on City Hall developments. City for the moment not applying for Trump DOJ Model Cities grant that would tie HPD to bigoted & authoritarian goals of federal government & arrogant, pompous Chris Brown remains employed at $127,000 yearly, 15 hour weekly city job.

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And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Alyssa Edwards introduces herself to Ken Paxton.

The Current finds another example of Brandon Herrera being an absolute piece of garbage.

City of Yes does a deep dive into Austin’s housing and real estate market.

Steve Vladeck calls the SCOTUS third-country removal order “profoundly ugly”.

John Coby reminds us that a lot of Republican candidates will still be voting for Bo French.

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