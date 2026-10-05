Injunction granted in federal election grant lawsuit

Good.

In a legal victory for Harris County, a federal judge on Monday blocked the Department of Homeland Security from withholding millions of dollars in counterterrorism funding if states and local governments failed to implement controversial election reforms.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced requirements in June that would have withheld anti-terrorism funds until recipients used voting machines that accept hand-marked paper ballots and verified their poll workers’ citizenship, among other new measures.

A group of local governments, including Harris County, sued President Donald Trump’s administration last month over the federal guidelines, and U.S. District Judge Amir H. Ali sided with the counties and cities in a ruling Monday. The legal battle comes as Trump continues to make false voter fraud claims and as Republicans struggle to push legislation that would require voters to prove their citizenship.

Harris County filed the lawsuit with El Paso, Dallas and Travis counties in Texas, Davidson County and Nashville in Tennessee and Columbus in Ohio. The Houston-Woodlands-Sugar Land area was set to receive $23.3 million from one of the affected pools of funding.

Grant recipients would have been required to comply with several of the reforms by Wednesday. FEMA would have withheld 20% of the grants if recipients didn’t submit proof of compliance.

“Congress did not authorize the grant program to be used for the sort of election administration reforms FEMA demands here—changes that, whether sound or not as a matter of policy, are not advanced to prepare for or respond to ‘acts of terrorism,'” Ali wrote in his ruling.