The microtransit shuttles are no longer free

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Houston Metro riders will begin paying a fare for its on-demand electric shuttle service, which has been free for the last three years during the program’s pilot phase.

The agency will charge for the Community Connector on-demand microtransit service as it integrates the program with the rest of its transit system, a Metro announcement states. It [started] charging riders Sept. 28.

The fare will be $1.25 in service zones, including downtown, the Heights, Near Northside, Second Ward and Third Ward. The service will continue to operate Monday through Friday but with expanded operating hours: from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

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Metro Board Chair Elizabeth Gonzalez Brock discussed a possible fare placed on the electric shuttle service last year, ABC13 reported in 2025. The service’s ridership increased nearly 64% from a year earlier, according to the 2027 Metro budget draft.

The service offers other vehicles, including ADA wheelchair-accessible minivans. Metro will install new fare-payment devices, according to the announcement. When drivers pay for the electric shuttle fare, they will receive free transfers to other Metro services.