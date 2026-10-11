Weekend link dump for October 11

“On this page, we have identified over 660 elections (and counting) up and down the ballot, and why they matter. So, what ballot measures will affect the issue you care about, from abortion access to public transit? Which county governments are in play? What school boards are seeing tensions over the rights of LGBTQ students? Which legislative chambers could each party flip, and via which districts? What sheriff elections are most likely to affect collaboration with ICE? Explore our guide to find out; we feature at least one non-federal race for all 50 states, plus D.C.”

For what it’s worth, I’ve watched fifteen of the NYT’s top 100 shows of the 21st century. And I read the book “Station Eleven”. There are a few I still intend to watch eventually, and a bunch that I can respect but have no interest in.

“Somehow country music is both the soundtrack of the real America and, also, a precious wittle underdog that needs to be handled delicately because the elitists in the big cities won’t support it. This was idiotic when Toby Keith was threatening to stick a boot up the ass of Al-Qaeda and it’s even dumber now that Nashville has successfully transmogrified itself into Las Vegas south.”

“A new species of penguin has been discovered for the first time in 100 years”.

“Why All the Handwringing About a ‘Tea Party of the Left’ Was So Misguided”.

“Drones Are Already on the Front Lines of Wildfire Response. Robots and AI Could Be Next.”

“In a new research article, we document how the nation’s carceral system has already shrunk and how it will shrink further, with prison admissions projected to drop by 50 percent over the next decade. Although sentencing reforms have had some impact, the prison population is declining primarily because crime has fallen dramatically over the past 30 years, whether measured by police reports, arrests, or victim reports.”

Dennis Hastert has died. He very much earned the “disgraced” adjective that I see on most of the headlines about his death. See Josh Marshall for some context and background.

“This is one of the most immediate, concrete, tangible, real, and affordable things that we can do to start to get control of our high energy costs, but also save our planet.”

“Now, with a month before the election, Trump’s interference options are limited. What is left for him to try, and what could states, courts, and the people do in response?”

“‘The Shot Heard ‘Round the World’? We found Bobby Thomson’s Scottish family to see how true that is”.

RIP, Mary Louise Weller, actor best known for Animal House.

I dunno, man, if you’re arguing with Elmo and Ms. Rachel, I think you’re losing.

Jim Bakker, disgraced TV evangelist, has died. Read his full obituary to be reminded that he remained a terrible person long after most of us had forgotten about him.

“Experts have long warned that immigration dragnets and the erosion of civil rights for immigrants will inevitably result in the erosion of rights for citizens. Since the start of this Trump administration, we’ve watched those warnings come true.”

“Fox News political analyst Karl Rove has not appeared on his network’s weekday programming for the last three weeks, even as the midterm elections loom. Rove’s absence coincides with his newsmaking public statements warning about extremism within the Republican Party — and his denunciation by President Donald Trump.” What a world we live in when something like this is worth noticing.

Hell, yeah, don’t confirm any of those mofos, not without some real concessions.

“A federal judge in Miami has struck down a decades-old federal law barring people who are not U.S. citizens from voting in federal elections, ruling that Congress overstepped its constitutional authority by imposing a voter qualification that belongs to the states.”

RIP, Sam McDowell, six-time All Star pitcher mostly for Cleveland who was the inspiration for Sam Malone of Cheers and who went on to become a counselor for athletes suffering from addiction issues and depression.

RIP, Susan Venus, Houston Heights icon, Art Car pioneer, owner of the Venus Hair salon, all-around awesome person. She cut the girls’ hair, and mine too, for years. We’re really going to miss her. Click the gift link and look at the photos of her and her salon, she was one of a kind.

RIP, Eva Marie Saint, Oscar- and Emmy-winning actor best known for On The Waterfront and North By Northwest.

RIP, Dennis Franchione, longtime college football coach at schools such as Texas A&M, TCU, and Alabama.

Happy 100th birthday to Opal Lee, the Grandmother of Juneteenth and a civil rights icon. Also, she’s quoted in the story saying this: “I could do a holy dance, but they tell you, when I do a holy dance, I’m twerking, whatever that is.”

“DIY fertilizer is a blessing as farmers face steep prices due to the Iran war”.

Congratulations, Fred!!

“The European Parliament unveiled “The Orange Plague,” a new gold leaf-covered statue depicting President Donald Trump naked while sitting on the shoulders of a smaller man.”

“In other words, this new gambit seems to combine both Trump’s legacy and pecuniary ambitions, both further embedding himself into the permanent architecture of the presidency and adding a new feature — face time with the president — to his Palm Beach resort.”

The Baltimore Orioles have laid off their Oriole mascot, so things are obviously going great over there.

RIP, Margaret Hamilton, pioneering mathematician and software engineer who led the 100-person team that wrote the onboard software for the Apollo missions, guiding Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin to a safe landing on the moon.

“David Zaslav bids farewell to industry he helped destroy”.

“The Trump administration pressured multiple countries to withdraw their sponsorship of a leading European conference on disinformation, with Canada, Lithuania and the EU’s diplomatic service subsequently agreeing to do so”.

“Sam Alito Wants You to Forget How the Conservative Legal Movement Always Works”.

“You’re Funding Trump’s New Ads“.

“When you pay someone $300,000, you expect some favors! That’s how bribes work!”

The case for believing the polls this time.

“This Is What Trump Panic Looks Like”.

RIP, Mike Ditka, Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end mostly for the Chicago Bears who later coached them to their 1985 Super Bowl triumph.

“Despite Meta’s claims that privacy and security would be a priority for Muse that’s clearly not the case; it’s also extremely clear that Meta doesn’t fear any meaningful government accountability or oversight, or the product would have spent significantly more time in the oven. Tech giants that had already clearly abandoned quality control at impossible scale are engaged in a mad dash to the trough with new product launches before their funny math causes a market correction.”

“You’ve Lied to Me Enough.”

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