Interview with Rep. Lizzie Fletcher

While I’ve been a longtime supporter of Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, this year is the first time I’ve had the pleasure of voting for her, as I was moved from CD18 into her CD07 “thanks” to the latest redistricting shenanigans. Fletcher was a successful lawyer before becoming part of the 2018 blue wave, flipping one of the two Congressional seats in Texas the Dems won that year. She currently serves on the House Committee on Energy & Commerce and is widely known among Democrats here to be a visible and tireless force on the campaign trail, which is exactly what we need in times like these. I’ve had the opportunity to interview her before, most recently in 2024, which you can listen to here. Our latest conversation, which covered a lot of ground on what the next Congress needs to be doing, is here:
Here’s the transcript, courtesy of Greg Wythe. I’m in the homestretch here and just have a few more interviews for you, but they include some heavy hitters. As always, please let me know what you think.
PREVIOUSLY:
Rep. Jon Rosenthal – Railroad Commissioner – Transcript
Sen. Nathan Johnson – Attorney General – Transcript
Clayton Tucker – Ag Commissioner – Transcript
Sen. Sarah Eckhardt – Comptroller – Transcript
Commissioner Adrian Garcia – Harris County Commissioners Court, Precinct 2 – Transcript
Shaun Finnie – CD02 – Transcript
Michelle Palmer – SBOE6 – Transcript
Chris Ehlinger – HCAD Position 2 – Transcript
Jesus Nieto – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript
Benjamin Flores – Land Commissioner – Transcript
Michelle Williams – HD127 – Transcript
Tyler Smith – HD138 – Transcript
Josh Wallenstein – HD133 – Transcript
Cris Moses – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript
Sara McGee – HD132 – Transcript
Odus Evbagharu – HD135 – Transcript
Stefanie Bord – HD126 – Transcript
Darlene Breaux – HD149 – Transcript
Jourdyn Wilson – HCAD Position 2 – Transcript
From the primaries:
Leticia Gutierrez – CD09 – Transcript
Christian Menefee, CD18 (from the special election) – Transcript
Rep. Sylvia Garcia, CD29 – Transcript
Melissa McDonough – CD38 – Transcript
Justin Early, CD31 – Transcript
Staci Childs – HD131 – Transcript
Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge – Transcript
Abbie Kamin – Harris County Attorney – Transcript
Traci Gibson, HCDP Chair – Transcript