Interview with Rep. Lizzie Fletcher

While I’ve been a longtime supporter of Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, this year is the first time I’ve had the pleasure of voting for her, as I was moved from CD18 into her CD07 “thanks” to the latest redistricting shenanigans. Fletcher was a successful lawyer before becoming part of the 2018 blue wave, flipping one of the two Congressional seats in Texas the Dems won that year. She currently serves on the House Committee on Energy & Commerce and is widely known among Democrats here to be a visible and tireless force on the campaign trail, which is exactly what we need in times like these. I’ve had the opportunity to interview her before, most recently in 2024, which you can listen to here. Our latest conversation, which covered a lot of ground on what the next Congress needs to be doing, is here:

Here’s the transcript, courtesy of Greg Wythe. I’m in the homestretch here and just have a few more interviews for you, but they include some heavy hitters. As always, please let me know what you think.

PREVIOUSLY:

Rep. Jon Rosenthal – Railroad Commissioner – Transcript

Sen. Nathan Johnson – Attorney General – Transcript

Clayton Tucker – Ag Commissioner – Transcript

Sen. Sarah Eckhardt – Comptroller – Transcript

Commissioner Adrian Garcia – Harris County Commissioners Court, Precinct 2 – Transcript

Shaun Finnie – CD02 – Transcript

Michelle Palmer – SBOE6 – Transcript

Chris Ehlinger – HCAD Position 2 – Transcript

Jesus Nieto – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript

Benjamin Flores – Land Commissioner – Transcript

Michelle Williams – HD127 – Transcript

Tyler Smith – HD138 – Transcript

Josh Wallenstein – HD133 – Transcript

Cris Moses – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript

Sara McGee – HD132 – Transcript

Odus Evbagharu – HD135 – Transcript

Stefanie Bord – HD126 – Transcript

Darlene Breaux – HD149 – Transcript

Jourdyn Wilson – HCAD Position 2 – Transcript

From the primaries:

Leticia Gutierrez – CD09 – Transcript

Christian Menefee, CD18 (from the special election) – Transcript

Rep. Sylvia Garcia, CD29 – Transcript

Melissa McDonough – CD38 – Transcript

Justin Early, CD31 – Transcript

Staci Childs – HD131 – Transcript

Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge – Transcript

Abbie Kamin – Harris County Attorney – Transcript

Traci Gibson, HCDP Chair – Transcript

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