Interview with Rep. Gene Wu

There’s a lot one can say about State Rep. Gene Wu, who has represented HD137 since winning a hard fought primary in 2012 to succeed Scott Hochberg. Wu, an attorney who was previously an assistant DA, is the leader of the House Democratic Caucus, which means among other things he spearheaded the 2025 quorum break that spurred nation Democrats to fight back in the redistricting wars that Donald Trump started and Greg Abbott abetted. He’s fearless and outspoken – I encourage you to read his bio page, which gets into the abuse he faced following that standoff – and is a strong advocate for immigrants, people of color, religious minorities, and other targets of Republican bigotry. He also has some very clear ideas about what needs to be done in a Texas that has a Democratic House majority. All this and he still knows how to have fun, as recently documented in the Chronicle. Here’s our conversation:

Here’s the transcript, courtesy of Greg Wythe. That will be it for interviews this week – there will be another judicial Q&A tomorrow – and I will resume to finish things off next week. Let me know what you think.

PREVIOUSLY:

Rep. Jon Rosenthal – Railroad Commissioner – Transcript

Sen. Nathan Johnson – Attorney General – Transcript

Clayton Tucker – Ag Commissioner – Transcript

Sen. Sarah Eckhardt – Comptroller – Transcript

Commissioner Adrian Garcia – Harris County Commissioners Court, Precinct 2 – Transcript

Shaun Finnie – CD02 – Transcript

Michelle Palmer – SBOE6 – Transcript

Chris Ehlinger – HCAD Position 2 – Transcript

Jesus Nieto – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript

Benjamin Flores – Land Commissioner – Transcript

Michelle Williams – HD127 – Transcript

Tyler Smith – HD138 – Transcript

Josh Wallenstein – HD133 – Transcript

Cris Moses – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript

Sara McGee – HD132 – Transcript

Odus Evbagharu – HD135 – Transcript

Stefanie Bord – HD126 – Transcript

Darlene Breaux – HD149 – Transcript

Jourdyn Wilson – HCAD Position 2 – Transcript

Rep. Lizzie Fletcher – CD07 – Transcript

From the primaries:

Leticia Gutierrez – CD09 – Transcript

Christian Menefee, CD18 (from the special election) – Transcript

Rep. Sylvia Garcia, CD29 – Transcript

Melissa McDonough – CD38 – Transcript

Justin Early, CD31 – Transcript

Staci Childs – HD131 – Transcript

Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge – Transcript

Abbie Kamin – Harris County Attorney – Transcript

Traci Gibson, HCDP Chair – Transcript

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