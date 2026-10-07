Interview with Rep. Gene Wu

There’s a lot one can say about State Rep. Gene Wu, who has represented HD137 since winning a hard fought primary in 2012 to succeed Scott Hochberg. Wu, an attorney who was previously an assistant DA, is the leader of the House Democratic Caucus, which means among other things he spearheaded the 2025 quorum break that spurred nation Democrats to fight back in the redistricting wars that Donald Trump started and Greg Abbott abetted. He’s fearless and outspoken – I encourage you to read his bio page, which gets into the abuse he faced following that standoff – and is a strong advocate for immigrants, people of color, religious minorities, and other targets of Republican bigotry. He also has some very clear ideas about what needs to be done in a Texas that has a Democratic House majority. All this and he still knows how to have fun, as recently documented in the Chronicle. Here’s our conversation:
Here’s the transcript, courtesy of Greg Wythe. That will be it for interviews this week – there will be another judicial Q&A tomorrow – and I will resume to finish things off next week. Let me know what you think.
PREVIOUSLY:
Rep. Jon Rosenthal – Railroad Commissioner – Transcript
Sen. Nathan Johnson – Attorney General – Transcript
Clayton Tucker – Ag Commissioner – Transcript
Sen. Sarah Eckhardt – Comptroller – Transcript
Commissioner Adrian Garcia – Harris County Commissioners Court, Precinct 2 – Transcript
Shaun Finnie – CD02 – Transcript
Michelle Palmer – SBOE6 – Transcript
Chris Ehlinger – HCAD Position 2 – Transcript
Jesus Nieto – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript
Benjamin Flores – Land Commissioner – Transcript
Michelle Williams – HD127 – Transcript
Tyler Smith – HD138 – Transcript
Josh Wallenstein – HD133 – Transcript
Cris Moses – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript
Sara McGee – HD132 – Transcript
Odus Evbagharu – HD135 – Transcript
Stefanie Bord – HD126 – Transcript
Darlene Breaux – HD149 – Transcript
Jourdyn Wilson – HCAD Position 2 – Transcript
Rep. Lizzie Fletcher – CD07 – Transcript
From the primaries:
Leticia Gutierrez – CD09 – Transcript
Christian Menefee, CD18 (from the special election) – Transcript
Rep. Sylvia Garcia, CD29 – Transcript
Melissa McDonough – CD38 – Transcript
Justin Early, CD31 – Transcript
Staci Childs – HD131 – Transcript
Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge – Transcript
Abbie Kamin – Harris County Attorney – Transcript
Traci Gibson, HCDP Chair – Transcript