Siena/NYT: Talarico 51, Paxton 45

I said wow.

In the go-big-or-go-home collective consciousness of Texas, no ambition is deemed too reckless, no daydream too wild. Save perhaps one. It is the idea, fantastical to many as it is irresistible to others, that the Democrats will win a statewide race in Texas for the first time in 32 years. According to the latest New York Times/Siena University poll of the race for U.S. Senate, James Talarico, a 37-year-old state legislator seen by national Democrats as one of the breakout stars of this cycle, is ahead of his Republican rival, Ken Paxton, the state’s scandal-plagued attorney general, by six points. The poll was conducted from Sept. 21 to Sept. 30. A survey from mid-September, the ReconMR/Siena Research Institute poll, also showed the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Gina Hinojosa, four points ahead of the three-term G.O.P. incumbent, Greg Abbott, the most dominant political figure in Texas. Cue the fluttering heartbeats. Cue, as well, the eye-rolls. Given how thoroughly Republicans have dominated the state, and how the hopes of Democrats have repeatedly crashed, some Texas pollsters remain skeptical. “At some point, you do get conditioned by all that’s happened in the past,” said James Henson, the director of the University of Texas at Austin’s Texas Politics Project. “I mean, you look at the trends and you have to admit that something’s going on. But you still don’t want to believe your lying eyes, because you’ve been burned for so long.” Mr. Henson was referring to the perennial spectacle of much-ballyhooed Texas Democratic aspirants face-planting against the Lone Star State’s red wall. First came Tony Sanchez Jr., the swaggering and self-funding Laredo oilman whom Gov. Rick Perry dispatched in 2002 by an 18-point margin. Next was the state senator Wendy Davis, who attracted worldwide attention for her filibuster in the Texas Legislature against an anti-abortion measure but whom Mr. Abbott demolished by 20 points in 2014. Finally, the El Paso congressman Beto O’Rourke came up 2.6 points short of defeating Senator Ted Cruz in 2018 but then suffered a 10-point loss to Mr. Abbott four years later. Even with the awareness of such humiliations, Democrats find themselves maintaining that 2026 could, at long last, be the year. President Trump’s deep unpopularity and the prospect of a blue wave could, they insist, extend into the state he won by nearly 14 points in 2024. According to a September survey conducted by Texas Southern University, Mr. Trump is seven points underwater in Texas. Mr. Talarico has run an energetic and well-financed campaign, while Mr. Paxton has staged far fewer public events and has had to rely on outside groups to fund an attack-ad blitzkrieg against his Democratic opponent. Mr. Abbott, meanwhile, has outspent Ms. Hinojosa by a 10-to-one ratio, yet has been unable to build an insurmountable lead. “People have vastly underestimated Gina,” said Ms. Davis, now a political consultant and a senior adviser to Planned Parenthood Texas Votes, an advocacy organization. “Dollar for dollar, she’s running the best statewide campaign we’ve ever seen.” Such optimism stands in defiance of the political axiom that Texas is where idealistic Democrats go to be mugged by reality. The party’s demise there is not a product of ill fortune, Mr. Henson said. “Governor Abbott has built an impressive election machine that has benefited state-level Republicans again and again for a decade and a half,” he said. “And the Democratic machinery here is almost nonexistent.”

Here are the toplines and crosstabs for the Texas Senate poll. I thought at first that there was also a Governor’s race poll – this tweet fooled me – but as you can see from the story text the reference to the Abbott/Hinojosa race above is for the ReconMR poll, for which Siena was a partner. This poll was part of a suite of Senate polls, all of which look pretty good for Dems. There was a Siena/NYT poll of both the Senate and Governor’s races in Texas in late June, which had Talarico tied with Paxton and Hinojosa trailing Abbott by seven. Other than one internal poll, and one Emerson poll, that was the best result Paxton has had in over three months. Given Talarico’s improvement in this poll, it’s not unreasonable to think Hinojosa is in a better position as well, though we can’t say so for sure.

Let’s take a minute to address the aforementioned hope-crushing and face-planting. I can’t talk about 2002 because I wasn’t following the polls that far back, and we have discussed 2018 and how Beto almost never led in the polls that year plenty of times – you can look at my sidebar to see the polls I tracked then. Here are some results from 2022 and 2014 to put the hopes and wishes from those years into some context. From 2022:

Abbott 50, Beto 43

Abbott 51, Beto 44

Abbott 49, Beto 45

Abbott 54, Beto 43

Abbott 48, Beto 45

Abbott 46, Beto 42

Abbott 50, Beto 44

Other than the one in the middle, they did all underestimate Abbott’s margin, but they all had him winning and mostly had him at or above fifty percent. They were all close to the mark for Beto. The best argument for Beto’s chances at the time was that the 2018 polls underestimated him, but the vibes in 2022 were not at all like those in 2018.

And then there’s 2014. You may want to cover your eyes:

Abbott 49, Davis 40

Abbott 51, Davis 40

Abbott 54, Davis 40

Abbott 47, Davis 32

Abbott 54, Davis 38

Brutal. Wendy Davis generated a lot of excitement early on, for good reasons, and then she ran into a buzzsaw of a red wave year. Whatever else you may say, the story that the polls are telling this year are extremely different.

Believe me, I understand the desire to remain in a crouch. You want some reasons to be wary, I’ll provide them. One, all the polls above were from late September and October, so mostly later in the calendar than today, while most of the Talarico polls are from July through September, mostly when he dominated the airwaves and before the Republicans dumped a hundred million bucks or so onto the race. (Not that any of it seems to have helped them, looking at the most recent polls, but we’re being pessimistic here to banish that thought.) Two, there are some reasons to be skeptical of the overall polling picture. (Though polls do overestimate Republicans some of the time. There I go again with the non-pessimism. Sorry about that.) You can get extra nerdy about it here. The bottom line is that all of this is complicated.

Finally, one more thing, which is that I find it curious to see that this story mentions the not-terrible approval rating Trump got in that recent TSU poll, without also mentioning that this very poll found him at 40-57, with a staggering 48% “strongly” disapproving of him. Why not mention the comparison? I have no idea, but for the purposes of more context, here are Trump approval ratings from other recent polls, going back to late August:

Fox News: 44-55 LV, 41-58 RV

TPOR: 47-53

Marist: 43-55

TSU: 46-53

Emerson: 45-49

ReconMR: 44-53

AARP: 43-54

Univision: 42-52

UT/Texas Politics Project: 41-53

Note the Fox News spread for registered voters, which is as bad as the Siena/NYT numbers. If Trump is in those waters here, you can see why other Republicans might be in some deep doo-doo. Note also that the recent TPOR poll, which had some quite decent approval numbers for Trump, also had Talarico up by five. (In the August TPOR poll, which had Talarico up by six, they had Trump’s approval at 47-50, which is almost ludicrously good for him. Like, I bet Greg Abbott would kill to see such numbers for Trump.) I’m making no claims about who’s right or wrong, just that I’m puzzled by the choice to pick that number and that number alone. Give me more context! TPM has more.

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