Siena/NYT: Hinojosa 49, Abbott 46

No story here, just a followup to that Senate poll from the weekend. For whatever the reason, the Times released its latest slate of gubernatorial polls a couple of days after its Senate-palooza. I saw people freaking out over it, mostly by posting an abridged graphic of the poll result from this tweet – in some cases, omitting the Senate result, in nearly all cases omitting the link to the NYT polls page – but since I couldn’t find any references to Hinojosa or Abbott in the toplines at the time, I thought this must have been a reference to that ReconMR poll from a couple of weeks ago, which had the same result. They’re in the toplines and crosstabs now, so I officially retract any concerns I might have had about that whooping and hollering from Saturday.

The crosstabs are instructive, in that it basically shows Hinojosa doing as well as Talarico among white voters – she’s even a skosh better, trailing 58-39 instead of 59-39 – but slightly underperforms him among non-white voters, 64-28 compared to Talarico’s 68-26. That’s the kind of data point that makes me think she’ll perform more closely to him than some other polls have suggested.

And with that, here’s something I’ve been meaning to do: A comparison of Talarico’s performance with Hinojosa’s, in conjunction with a comparison of Abbott’s versus Paxton. Between third-party voting and undervoting, it’s certainly possible for one performance difference to be greater than the other. Here’s the results from the 20 most recent polls that included both races, going back to July:

Siena/NYT: Talarico 51-45, Hinojosa 49-46 – Talarico +2, Abbott +1

Fox News: Talarico 51-49, Abbott 52-47 – Talarico +4, Abbott +3

TPOR: Talarico 49-44, Abbott 50-46 – Talarico +3, Abbott +6

Marist: Talarico 50-44, Hinojosa 49-46 – Talarico +1, Abbott+2

TSU: Talarico 47-46, Abbott 49-45 – Talarico +2, Abbott +3

Emerson: Talarico 47-46, Abbott 49-46 – Talarico +1, Abbott +3

ReconMR: Talarico 49-43, Hinojosa 49-45 – Talarico even, Abbott +2

Mason-Dixon: Talarico 46-43, Abbott 48-41 – Talarico +5, Abbott +5

SoCal Strategies: Talarico 50-45, Abbott 52-44 – Talarico +6, Abbott +7

AARP: Talarico 48-44, Abbott 49-46 – Talarico +2, Abbott +5

Univision: Talarico 48-43, Hinojosa 47-47 – Talarico +1, Abbott +4

Overton: Talarico 44-43, Abbott 47-46 – Talarico -2, Abbott +4

TPOR: Talarico 48-42, Abbott 49-42 – Talarico +6, Abbott +7

UT/TPP: Talarico 42-39, Abbott 45-40 – Talarico +2, Abbott +6

Emerson: Paxton 47-46, Abbott 49-45 – Talarico +1, Abbott +2

Pulse: Talarico 47-43, Abbott 46-45 – Talarico +2, Abbott +3

TSU: Talarico 47-45, Abbott 49-43 – Talarico +4, Abbott +4

Fox News: Talarico 51-48, Abbott 50-49 – Talarico +2, Abbott +2

TPOR: Talarico 45-40, Abbott 45-42 – Talarico +3, Abbott +5

Siena/NYT: Talarico 47-47, Abbott 51-44 – Talarico +3, Abbott +4

Average result:

Talarico 47.65 – Paxton 44.30

Abbott 48.10 – Hinojosa 45.35

A couple of notes: One, when I say “Talarico +x” or “Abbott +y”, I’m saying Talarico did x points better than Hinojosa in that poll, while Abbott did y points better than Paxton. Some of these, especially the more recent ones, are Likely Voters and some are Registered Voters, so I’m probably committing a poll sin by mixing them into the averages below, but trying to separate all that out was way too complicated. The bottom line is that on this straight-up average, Talarico has a larger lead on Paxton than Abbott has on Hinojosa. He outperforms Hinojosa by 2.3 points, while Abbott outdoes Paxton by 3.8 points.

I didn’t try to do this for other races, mostly because there are far fewer results for the other races. I think it’s fair to say that given these numbers, everything else is in the same vicinity. We’re now less than two weeks out from the start of early voting. Go do something to get friends, family, anyone else who might be on our side, to get out and vote.

UPDATE : OK, there was a story, but it’s a brief overview of multiple races, so only a little about Hinojosa-Abbott.

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