The Angela ad

In which she says to go ahead and vote for that guy, you know, that one, you know who she means.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s estranged wife urged voters to stand behind the entire Republican midterm ticket in an ad released Saturday, though she neglected to name Paxton directly.

State Sen. Angela Paxton, who filed for divorce from Paxton last year citing “biblical grounds,” appeared in an ad telling Texans that she is “voting for the Republican ticket on Nov. 3,” but did not cite Paxton’s Senate bid by name.

She did, however, invite voters to “talk about the elephant in the room.”

“In a general election, it’s not as much about the individual players on the team; it’s about getting the whole team across the finish line,” Paxton said in the ad. “Either we hold every Republican seat, or we hand the future of Texas to the other team.”

[…]

Paxton’s daughter Mattie Hayworth, meanwhile, recently appeared in an ad for her father alongside her husband and children.

Hayworth criticized “liberal politicians” as a graphic showing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., alongside Paxton’s Democratic opponent, James Talarico, appeared on the screen.

“When they come after you, my dad goes after them to bring down prices and stand up for families,” Hayworth said.