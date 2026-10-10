Harris County misdemeanor bail reform ruling survives again

Good.

A federal judge on Monday denied a request by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and four Harris County Criminal Court-at-Law judges to vacate a landmark settlement on misdemeanor bail reform in the county.

U.S. District Judge Lee H. Rosenthal’s ruling preserves the 2019 ODonnell consent decree, which allows most people facing misdemeanor charges in the state’s most populous county to be released from jail prior to trial without having to pay cash bail. The consent decree settled a 2016 class action lawsuit after a federal court found Harris County’s misdemeanor cash bail system exacerbated poverty while not “meaningfully” promoting public safety or ensuring court appearances.

In 2023, the 5th U.S. Circuit of Appeals overturned a similar case that challenged Dallas County’s cash bail system as well as aspects of its previous ODonnell decision under a legal doctrine known as the Younger abstention, which largely bars federal courts from intervening in pending state criminal proceedings.

Paxton asked Rosenthal in August 2025 to end the consent decree, pointing to the appeals court’s ruling. He also argued that the county’s bail reform conflicts with two state laws: Senate Bill 6 from 2021, which requires those accused of violent crimes to pay cash to get out of jail, and Senate Bill 9 from 2025, which limits who is eligible for low-cost or cashless bail.

Paxton’s move also came a day after President Donald Trump issued an executive order looking to end cashless bail.

Harris County Criminal Court-at-Law Judges Paula Goodhart, Jessica Padilla, Leslie Johnson and Linda Garcia joined the attorney general’s push to vacate the consent decree later that year.

“Under the Decree, almost every type of class A and B misdemeanor charge is treated the same, even though some cases involve serious conduct, some arrestees have extensive criminal histories, or other circumstances may show that a person could pose a danger to the victim or community,” the judges’ filing said.

Rosenthal denied their requests in Monday’s ruling, saying they were not made “within a reasonable time” because they came years after the appeals court’s ruling.