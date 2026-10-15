Texas blog roundup for the week of October 12

The Texas Progressive Alliance is sending flowers to our double-bird friend in Syracuse as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff did a quantitative comparison of the polls for Senate and Governor’s races in Texas, and found that the latter was closer.

SocraticGadfly looked at the oil contamination in Johnson County and said it smacked of similar land pollution in North Texas back in the 1990s.

Neil at Houston Democracy Project says we’ve had a number of wins at Houston City Council in ‘26 & we’ll do the work for a more progressive and responsive council in ‘27.

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And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

G. Elliott Morris reminds us that the fundamentals are aligned with the polls.

The Texas Observer notes South Texas’ migration away from Trump.

Your Local Epidemiologist gives you the facts as they are known about that plague outbreak in Russia.

Isabel Latz argues that El Pasoans can’t afford leaders who ignore extreme heat.

The Barbed Wire says some nice things about Wichita Falls.

Murray Newman eulogizes First Court of Appeals Justice Kristin Guiney.

The Texas Signal shows us a comic book that repurposes HP Lovecraft for Mexican stories.

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