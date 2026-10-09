Maybe Ken Paxton should just stop talking

For his own good.

Ken Paxton is less than a month out from the conclusion of a D.C.-outsider campaign for a Texas U.S. Senate seat that he privately admitted is being run by Washington. “I’ve never been in a race where I felt less control over the campaign and, like, what issues are going to matter because it’s all coming — you know — from D.C.,” Paxton said during a small fundraising event last month, according to an audio recording obtained by POLITICO from a person in the room who does not support Paxton, and verified by another attendee. “I don’t control message or what we’re doing.” The lunch, hosted Sept. 24 in Washington by Chris Brinson and Susan Hirschmann of the D.C.-based lobbying firm Williams & Jensen, was attended by about a dozen people including Scott Kopple, VP of government relations at defense contractor BWXT.

Amazing. Here’s the recording itself:

NEW in @playbookdc: Ken Paxton in leaked audio vents over his campaign being run by DC: “I don’t control message or what we’re doing” “I’ve never been in a race where I felt less control over the campaign…it’s all coming — you know — from DC” — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) 6:46 AM – 5 October 2026

See here for the last time this happened, a week ago. There are many people for whom I’d at least feel some twinge of sympathy. Ken Paxton is not one of them. I hope he takes this opportunity to fully comprehend how fervently, and deservedly, he is disliked. That could be the first step towards some kind of rehabilitation arc, or it could just be something that lives inside his brain and bugs the hell out of him for the rest of his life. Either is fine by me.

This is also a good example of what has been observed as the lack of candidate quality in states like Texas that have been reliably red for a long time coming back to bite them in a dismal year for them. John Cornyn probably has the self-awareness and discipline to be more careful about what he says in front of people he doesn’t know and trust. He also still has adequate experience interacting with a broader array of people. And with any luck, Ken Paxton will soon have the opportunity to get back out there into the real world and beef up those skills.

UPDATE : I drafted this on Tuesday, and then by Thursday there were two more audio leaks from the same source. Who, again, was someone in attendance at a Paxton fundraiser. I can’t wait to hear the inevitable less-filtered airing of grievances from people connected to that cursed campaign after the election is over.

UPDATE : My God.

Scoop: Ken Paxton privately complained John Cornyn “wants me to lose,” as their years-long feud boils over in a high-stakes Senate race The latest leak from a Paxton fundraiser last month: https://cnn.com/2026/10/09/politics/ken-paxton-audio-john-cornyn #TXSEN — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) 5:29 AM – 9 October 2026

Whoever this leaker is, I thank them for their service.

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