People are still mad about the Paxton event at White Oak Music Hall

Fine by me.

When White Oak Music Hall hosted a campaign rally for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Ken Paxton, the backlash was swift.

The August event faced extensive criticism from indie, punk and underground music scenes — communities built on diversity and inclusion. Punk in particular has a history built on LGBTQ+ intersectionality and anti-establishment ethos. Hosting a politician whose career is defined by anti-trans legislation, aggressive border crackdowns and far-right ideology was seen as a direct betrayal of the safe-haven ethics that keep the local scene alive.

White Oak management posted, then quickly deleted, a statement defending the decision, calling itself a “neutral forum” and pointing out that it previously hosted Democrats Beto O’Rourke, former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, and judges Ravi K. Sandill and Manpreet “Monica” Singh. Online reaction was so negative that the venue turned off comments on social media. White Oak management did not respond to a request for comment.

The fallout from August’s Paxton rally has shown surprisingly long legs. Hermanos Gutiérrez, an instrumental duo with almost 4 million monthly Spotify listeners, announced in mid-September that they were moving their Oct. 21 show to 713 Music Hall “due to issues with the venue and concern from our fans.” Viral singer Novulent canceled his Aug. 8 show day-of after learning of the Aug. 5 Paxton rally, stating the band “does not support his hatred and bigotry at all.”

After failing to secure another venue, Mannequin Pussy and Wednesday opted to keep a Nov. 12 date on White Oak’s outdoor stage but said the venue will donate its facilities fee to the Montrose Center and Houston Immigrant Legal Services Collaborative and drop its merch cuts.

“We feel strongly that the decision by the owners of White Oak Music Hall to host Ken Paxton should not be yet another opportunity for Republicans to divide our community and steal a space that should rightfully belong to the music fans who have built their entire business,” the statement read.

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The Continental Club does not have a specific policy on political events, but owner Pete Gordon said, “all events, especially political ones, must align with our views and be a positive force for our Houston community.” The Midtown fixture has previously hosted events for high-profile Texas Democrats, including former Houston Mayor Annise Parker, Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare and U.S. Rep. Lizzie Fletcher.

“Clearly Ken Paxton is not a candidate we believe in and would never be allowed to hold an event here,” Gordon said.

Rusty Andrews, owner of the Mucky Duck, said ensuring staff and guests “are made to feel welcome and safe” is a top priority when booking private events. Andrews says the performers they book “lean naturally toward storytellers and songwriters in the tradition of Woody Guthrie,” the radical folk singer who used his music as a weapon against authoritarian power and a voice for the displaced. He honored migrant workers in “Deportee (Plane Wreck at Los Gatos)” and rejected hatred and division in “All You Fascists Bound to Lose.”

Three weeks after the Paxton rally, White Oak announced a “Bands for Talarico” event for Texas state Rep. James Talarico, the Democrat running against Paxton in the Nov. 3 U.S. Senate election. Entry was free, but donations for Talarico’s campaign were encouraged. The gesture did little to quiet local outrage, drawing cynicism across social media.

“Had to make up for the Paxton event,” one user wrote, while another added, “Y’all need to do so much more.”

The event featured several indie Houston acts, including Christopher Robles, who performs as differentchris. He made his thoughts clear onstage.

“Nov. 3, please vote. We f****ng hate ICE in here. We f****ng hate Trump, guys,” he said between songs.

He wore a black T-shirt with “F**K ICE” in stark white lettering. Fans gathered near the front of the stage, dancing along to quirky originals.