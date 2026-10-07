Houston withdraws controversial Model Cities Initiative grant application

Good call.

Mayor John Whitmire’s administration will withdraw a $150 million grant application to a controversial federal program after the Houston Chronicle reported Monday that the city had submitted the paperwork last month, unbeknownst to city council.

Houston’s bid for the Model Cities Initiative, run by the U.S. Department of Justice, was pulled twice from the council agenda last month as Whitmire said his office was pressing the DOJ to clarify the program’s guidelines, while council members and residents raised concerns that the funding might force the city to more closely cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The council has spent months this year debating the role Houston police play in ICE actions.

But the grant application had been submitted weeks before in order to meet the program’s Sept. 1 deadline, the mayor’s office said.

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Whitmire said late Monday afternoon he would withdraw the application in part because his staff erred in not securing council approval before submitting it.

“In the effort to ensure the application was submitted on time, staff prematurely submitted it before the required council approval was secured,” Whitmire said in a statement. “Due to that error and current lack of clarification on the program’s guidelines, the city of Houston is withdrawing its application.”

In an earlier Monday statement, Whitmire said the city had applied with the goal of supporting its efforts to combat homelessness, violent crime and domestic violence.

“If the grant imposes conditions that entail enforcement of immigration laws as part of this funding,” that earlier statement said, “the city may decline such funding and withdraw the application.”

DOJ officials, who unveiled the program in June as part of President Donald Trump’s “Make America Safe Again” agenda, said they expected to select two to four cities to “supercharge” local police efforts and tamp down violent crime.

The city has applied for federal grants without council approval in the past. But the prospect of inviting more scrutiny on the city’s relationship with ICE has driven unusual concern over the Model Cities program.

Council Member Joaquin Martinez said he was “definitely a no” if the funding reached a council vote, in part informed by the city’s experience earlier this year, when Gov. Greg Abbott responded to the council limiting HPD’s cooperation with the ICE by threatening to pull state grant funding, leading the council to repeal the policy.

“This would be giving the federal government a hold on us,” Martinez said.

Discussion of the Model Cities program has dominated the council’s weekly public comment sessions since the program first appeared on the Sept. 15 agenda, with most speakers in opposition.

The item was pulled from that meeting as well as the subsequent one as the city awaited answers from the DOJ, though Whitmire expressed confidence that the program would require “not anything more than what we’re doing now.”

The DOJ’s program rules state that applicants “must ensure that their initiatives align” with various federal priorities such as “directly supporting law enforcement operations (including immigration law enforcement operations).”