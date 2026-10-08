YouGov: Talarico 50, Paxton 44

Another fine suite of results.

YouGov polls conducted in the last three weeks among likely voters in seven states show Republicans trailing in six of them. Democratic candidates lead Republican candidates in Texas, New Hampshire, Ohio, Kansas, and Michigan, while an Independent candidate leads the Republican candidate in Nebraska. In governor’s races, Democrats are ahead in attempts to flip Texas and Ohio, and to hold Michigan. Republicans lead in the other states.

They have Gina Hinojosa up 48-47. I didn’t see a news story at the time I wrote this post, I was alerted to this poll via The Downballot. You can see the Texas poll data here. The highlights from that are: Trump’s approval rating in Texas is 44-55, with 51% strongly disapproving; Talarico leads 61-34 among Hispanic voters while trailing 55-39 among white voters, while Hinojosa leads 58-37 among Hispanic voters and trails 58-37 among white voters; Talarico (11%) and Hinojosa (9%) get a significant number of Republican crossovers. The partisan breakdown was 26D/41R/28I with a recalled 2024 vote of 52-40 for Trump. I have to assume both Talarico and Hinojosa did very well with indies, though that data point was not included.

I’ll update later with a story link if I find one, but in the meantime, on that YouGov landing page there are links to some articles about past results, other data points of interest, and a couple of posts from yesterday, the same day as this poll’s publication, about “likely” versus “registered” voters. This one gets into how they define “likely voters” – they’ve made a change to hopefully be more accurate, while this one shows why it matters.

Democratic candidates have an 8-point lead over Republican candidates among registered voters in the latest Economist / YouGov Poll — and an even bigger lead among the most likely voters. The 8-point lead for Democratic candidates is the largest in any Economist / YouGov Poll this election cycle. It’s substantially larger than the 3-point lead Democrats had among registered voters at this point in the 2022 election. At this point in 2024, the race was tied. But not all registered voters with a candidate preference will vote in November. Among registered voters who say they’ll definitely vote or have already voted, 52% back Democratic candidates and 40% support Republican candidates, making for a 12-point Democratic lead. Among all other registered voters, Republicans lead by 7 points (38% for Republicans vs. 31% for Democrats). YouGov Chief Scientist Douglas Rivers wrote in our newsletter yesterday that there are multiple ways polls can define likely voters — and the choice of definition can affect the results. Economist / YouGov Polls are now publishing results for two different likely voter screens: Strict: Registered voters who have already voted or say they will definitely vote. This excludes anybody who isn’t registered, even if they plan to register, as well as anyone who is registered but isn’t sure that they will vote.

Loose: Includes everyone who passes the strict screen and adds registered voters who say they will probably vote, as well as people who aren’t registered but plan to register and who say they will definitely or probably vote. This balances uncertainty between the registration and turnout questions. Among likely voters under the strict screen, Democrats have a 12-point lead. That’s 4 points better than Democrats’ 8-point lead among registered voters. Likely voters under the loose screen are in between: Democrats lead by 10 points after rounding (51% vs. 40%). Economist / YouGov Polls in September used a third kind of likely voter screen. They defined likely voters as U.S. adult citizens who met two criteria: (1) They either were registered to vote or said they will be registered to vote by the November elections; and (2) They either said they will definitely vote in November or said they had already voted. As Rivers wrote, this produced a 16-point Democratic lead, which “is almost certainly an overstatement”: a Democratic lead about 2 points bigger than that produced by the new strict screen in each of the past two polls. YouGov is retiring that old likely voter screen beginning with this week’s poll.

Interesting, no? And consistent with the very visible Republican fears here that their people won’t show up. I’m very much looking forward to what the early vote numbers are.

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