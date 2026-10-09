Appeals court upholds district court ruling on prosecutor reporting requirements

Good.

A Texas appeals court sided with Dallas County’s district attorney, saying that requiring prosecutors to report certain information to the state’s attorney general is invalid and prohibited. The Texas Fifteenth Court of Appeals on Oct. 1 affirmed a Travis County district court’s judgment, which said that according to state statute, the attorney general does not have authority and cannot create a rule to impose reporting requirements. “Nine months ago, we issued an opinion concluding the Attorney General lacked rule-making authority … and in part affirmed a temporary injunction barring enforcement of the rules…” the Appeals Court opinion stated. “We now affirm the trial court’s final summary judgment granting declaratory and injunctive relief.” Criminal District Attorney John Creuzot and DAs from other counties last year sued Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office for requiring report submissions that prove local attorneys are prosecuting violent criminals. Paxton initiated the new rule in March 2025 “to rein in rogue district attorneys” from counties with more than 400,000 residents. Similar to an employee performance review, it required county DA offices to submit detailed reports and give the state AG’s office access to certain case files. The rule targeted mostly-Democrat counties, including Dallas, Bexar, El Paso, Harris and Travis.

See here, here, and here for the background, and here for the court’s order. Which can basically be summarized as “nothing has changed since the last time, so samesies”. One should take every opportunity to celebrate Ken Paxton getting an L, so we gather here to do just that. He could appeal to SCOTx, but the all-Abbott-appointed 15th Court of Appeals brushed him aside, and I don’t see any obvious reason why he’d do any better with them.

On that note, by the way, the 15th Court of Appeals, which was created specifically to take certain appellate cases away from appeals courts that have Democrats on them and which still has just the three Abbott-appointed justices, has ruled against the state in a number (*) of highly politicized cases. This has led to a non-trivial amount of tantrum-throwing by Ken Paxton and the wingnut-grievance industrial complex. This is both music to my ears, and a significant piece of evidence in support of my thesis that in addition to everything else, Ken Paxton is a lousy lawyer, who mostly succeeds when he can shop around for a favorable court. This is not an endorsement of the 15th Court justices – they’re still Abbott appointees, vote blue – but it does show how crappy a lot of those cases were. The justices do deserve kudos for, you know, evaluating these cases on their merits and not on their politics. Imagine what we could do if we had better judges on certain federal courts as well.

(*) SCOTx did overrule them on this one, and the Historically Underutilized Business Program case was about the Comptroller, not the AG. My broader point still stands.

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