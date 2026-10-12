If this water usage information falls into the hands of the terrorists…

Good Lord, this is stupid.

The Public Utility Commission of Texas is asking a Travis County judge to block the release of information showing where data centers and virtual currency mines operate, saying those details could aid terrorists. The lawsuit filed Monday pits the state agency responsible for regulating utilities against Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office over the scope of Texas’ public-records law and the state’s protections for critical infrastructure. At the center of the dispute are two seemingly basic geographic details: the county where a facility is located and the regional water planning area in which it sits. The PUC argues that those details are “privileged information” and become sensitive when combined with other information collected through its survey of the industry, including electricity demand, actual electricity consumption, projected peak demand, water consumption, water sources, cooling technology and the utilities and infrastructure serving a facility. The commission is not asking the court to declare the entire survey confidential. Instead, it wants the court to rule that the two geographic fields are exempt from disclosure under the Texas Homeland Security Act, which is meant to “protect against homeland security threats and hazards . . . and prevent significant criminal and terrorist attacks.” The lawsuit does not represent a final ruling on whether the information ultimately must be released. But it does come as Texas officials are seeking more information about the state’s data center industry. Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered state agencies to conduct additional reviews of data centers seeking to connect to the state’s electric grid, including reviews of electricity and water use, cooling systems and other information. He has also directed the Texas Water Development Board to take enforcement action against data centers that fail to comply with required water use reporting.

I have three things to say about this.

1. I don’t know which is more embarrassing, the lawsuit itself or that the Lege passed a law that allows this lawsuit to be a thing. Just at first glance, it should be obvious that this is built on bullshit. But that doesn’t mean that it won’t succeed because the law is what it is. And if the law fairly and reasonably allows for this ludicrous exemption, well, then that law truly sucks and everyone who voted for it should now be determined to amend it.

2. Man, it feels weird to be on the same side of a lawsuit as Ken Paxton. Of course, he may decide, as he has done in some other instances where he didn’t feel like doing his job, not to get involved. It’s not a straightforward choice, since he loves both data centers and overarching state authority. But all he may need to do is delay things, as we’ll discuss in the next item.

3. So what does Greg Abbott say and do about this? On the one hand, he did order that audit that the PUC is now challenging. But on the other hand, we know he doesn’t actually oppose or want to impede data center construction. He just wants to punt this whole thing until after the election. If he were the kind of elected official that allowed himself to be scrutinized by the press, or engage in a debate with an opponent (*), someone might be able to ask him about this in a way that compelled an answer. Here all he needs to do is continue to duck and cover and wait for it to be over. In most other contexts, you’d expect him to at least put out a statement to the effect of “I issued a legal order, for the purpose of protecting the people’s interests, I oppose this needless obstinance and fully expect to prevail in court”. These are not such times, and so all I hear are crickets.

(*) Yes, I know, he’s debated his opponents before. But only in elections he felt confident he was going to win.

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