Interview with Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth

I don’t know what there is to say about Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth that hasn’t been said many times before. With a giant target painted on her office by nefarious Republicans, and with what feels like an election every month, she’s done an amazing job as County Clerk, running flawless elections with aplomb and a smile. Let me just quote the Chronical from their absolute banger of an endorsement of her re-election: “We’ve yet to meet anyone who doesn’t like and respect this hyper-competent Democratic county official.” I’ve interviewed her a couple of times before, including in 2022 when she ran for her first full four-year term, and in 2024 just to recap the year she and her team had and the challenges they still faced that November. Here’s this year’s interview, which I hope you enjoy:

Here’s the transcript, courtesy of Greg Wythe. I’ve got two more interviews to go, one of which will run Wednesday and the other next Monday. Let me know what you think.

PREVIOUSLY:

Rep. Jon Rosenthal – Railroad Commissioner – Transcript

Sen. Nathan Johnson – Attorney General – Transcript

Clayton Tucker – Ag Commissioner – Transcript

Sen. Sarah Eckhardt – Comptroller – Transcript

Commissioner Adrian Garcia – Harris County Commissioners Court, Precinct 2 – Transcript

Shaun Finnie – CD02 – Transcript

Michelle Palmer – SBOE6 – Transcript

Chris Ehlinger – HCAD Position 2 – Transcript

Jesus Nieto – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript

Benjamin Flores – Land Commissioner – Transcript

Michelle Williams – HD127 – Transcript

Tyler Smith – HD138 – Transcript

Josh Wallenstein – HD133 – Transcript

Cris Moses – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript

Sara McGee – HD132 – Transcript

Odus Evbagharu – HD135 – Transcript

Stefanie Bord – HD126 – Transcript

Darlene Breaux – HD149 – Transcript

Jourdyn Wilson – HCAD Position 2 – Transcript

Rep. Lizzie Fletcher – CD07 – Transcript

Rep. Gene Wu – HD137 – Transcript

From the primaries:

Leticia Gutierrez – CD09 – Transcript

Christian Menefee, CD18 (from the special election) – Transcript

Rep. Sylvia Garcia, CD29 – Transcript

Melissa McDonough – CD38 – Transcript

Justin Early, CD31 – Transcript

Staci Childs – HD131 – Transcript

Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge – Transcript

Abbie Kamin – Harris County Attorney – Transcript

Traci Gibson, HCDP Chair – Transcript

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