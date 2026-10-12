Interview with Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth

I don’t know what there is to say about Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth that hasn’t been said many times before. With a giant target painted on her office by nefarious Republicans, and with what feels like an election every month, she’s done an amazing job as County Clerk, running flawless elections with aplomb and a smile. Let me just quote the Chronical from their absolute banger of an endorsement of her re-election: “We’ve yet to meet anyone who doesn’t like and respect this hyper-competent Democratic county official.” I’ve interviewed her a couple of times before, including in 2022 when she ran for her first full four-year term, and in 2024 just to recap the year she and her team had and the challenges they still faced that November. Here’s this year’s interview, which I hope you enjoy:
Here’s the transcript, courtesy of Greg Wythe. I’ve got two more interviews to go, one of which will run Wednesday and the other next Monday. Let me know what you think.
PREVIOUSLY:
Rep. Jon Rosenthal – Railroad Commissioner – Transcript
Sen. Nathan Johnson – Attorney General – Transcript
Clayton Tucker – Ag Commissioner – Transcript
Sen. Sarah Eckhardt – Comptroller – Transcript
Commissioner Adrian Garcia – Harris County Commissioners Court, Precinct 2 – Transcript
Shaun Finnie – CD02 – Transcript
Michelle Palmer – SBOE6 – Transcript
Chris Ehlinger – HCAD Position 2 – Transcript
Jesus Nieto – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript
Benjamin Flores – Land Commissioner – Transcript
Michelle Williams – HD127 – Transcript
Tyler Smith – HD138 – Transcript
Josh Wallenstein – HD133 – Transcript
Cris Moses – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript
Sara McGee – HD132 – Transcript
Odus Evbagharu – HD135 – Transcript
Stefanie Bord – HD126 – Transcript
Darlene Breaux – HD149 – Transcript
Jourdyn Wilson – HCAD Position 2 – Transcript
Rep. Lizzie Fletcher – CD07 – Transcript
Rep. Gene Wu – HD137 – Transcript
From the primaries:
Leticia Gutierrez – CD09 – Transcript
Christian Menefee, CD18 (from the special election) – Transcript
Rep. Sylvia Garcia, CD29 – Transcript
Melissa McDonough – CD38 – Transcript
Justin Early, CD31 – Transcript
Staci Childs – HD131 – Transcript
Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge – Transcript
Abbie Kamin – Harris County Attorney – Transcript
Traci Gibson, HCDP Chair – Transcript