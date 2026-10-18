Weekend link dump for October 18

“Knobs Returning To Some Automakers’ Vehicles, To The Relief Of Many”.

“The Latest AI Slop Trend? Perving Up Late-Night Hosts“. I’ve seen some of these clips on Facebook (only Facebook so far) and yeah. They’re disturbing in a new way. There are a few names to watch out for in the story.

“A partial but perfect Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton from eastern Wyoming is poised to upend everything the world thought it knew about the Tyrant Lizard King.”

“So tonight a quiz! Who said that: Bari Weiss or Kendall Roy?” I knew some of them right off, but man, it’s hard to tell with most of them.

“ChatGPT for Teens has failed some of its first tests by researchers. Common Sense Media, a watchdog organization that advocates for online safety, researched safeguards rolled out by the artificial intelligence platform and found that the chatbot still presents problems for young people.”

“Like a rotating deck of credit card debt, each prediction borrows credibility from the future to purchase legitimacy in the present — and then flees to the next topic of speculation before the bill comes due.”

“What really drives campaigns is a series of competitive performances of dominance and power. In opera terms, think of it as the difference between the libretto and the score, with the former operating at a surface level and the latter packing the real driving energy and motive force. Most specifically these focus on leveling attacks that your opponent is either unwilling or unable to defend themselves against, which is to say dominance. You demonstrate your power and the other guy’s or gal’s weakness. You set the terms and they react.”

“Gen Z swings back to Democrats—but won’t compromise on its priorities”.

“A new report paints a dark picture of the state of global wildlife—but also highlights flickers of light where some populations are on the upswing.”

RIP, RJ Mitte, actor best known for Breaking Bad.

“It felt like, out of nowhere, all these celebrities I liked were sharing photographs of themselves in hospitals, grinning ear-to-ear while dressed in scrubs, as they tried to pose casually next to an MRI machine. They all talked about wanting to make sure they could do everything to look after themselves. Some cited prior medical issues or struggles within their families. Almost all of them offered a discount code if you used their link.”

“What ice cream has to do with this year’s Nobel Prize in economics”.

“Drone Strikes Didn’t Take out a Russian Bot Farm, But We Were Primed to Believe It”.

“Back on Earth, among the living, Graham’s former Republican colleagues should learn the lesson while they can. It’s farcical to believe that cuddling up to this president will earn them favors down the line. Trump will push them under the bus on a whim, or—if they’ve already shuffled off this mortal coil, as Graham did in July at the age of 71—he’ll spit on their tombstones.”

Wishing His Holiness Pope Leo XIV all the best.

“Ahead of the Midterms, Meta Has Paid at Least 29 Anti-LGBTQ Accounts for Their Posts”.

The new Skydance is responsible for over 150 TV series. For now.

RIP, Bernie Orenstein, co-producer and co-writer of many classic TV shows, including The New Dick Van Dyke Show, That Girl, and Kate & Allie.

“An online rumor said that the strikes on Yandex had the effect of taking down Russian bot farms, but this wasn’t true. The effects of the strikes on the civilian population were much more severe. Yandex is ubiquitous in Russia — it has its own app store, payment services, dating services, taxi and bus apps, and email services. The company operates six data centers in Russia and the strikes knocked two of them offline completely. People in Russia have lost access to their email, some of their data is seemingly gone, and taxi and bus apps only work intermittently.”

“Federal procurement spending is projected to cross the $1 trillion threshold for the first time, driven by President Donald Trump’s focus on national security and immigration enforcement, according to a Bloomberg Government analysis.”

“This case will be critical in holding DOGE accountable for not just the utter destruction it caused within the U.S. government, but in setting a clear precedent for how U.S. presidents can or cannot bypass federal disclosure laws.”

“AI Agent Blamed for Deleting Entire Upcoming Season of TV Show?.

“If the flying Tesla Roadster does become available to the American buyer, there will be a host of issues to address.”

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