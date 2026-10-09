TSU polls Fort Bend County

Solid, very solid.

The Barbara Jordan Public Policy Research and Survey Center at Texas Southern University conducted a representative survey of 1,200 registered voters in Texas’s Fort Bend County (located immediately southwest of Houston) who are likely to cast a ballot in the November 2026 general election (margin of error of +/- 2.83%). The survey (in English and Spanish) was fielded between September 29 and October 2, 2026 by contacting registered voters via SMS text messages through which the respondents were directed to an online survey platform. The

likelihood of a respondent voting in the November 2026 general election was determined using a likely voter screen and information on past election participation. […] In the Nov. 2026 election for the position of County Judge of Fort Bend County, Democrat Dexter McCoy (49%) leads Republican Daniel Wong (40%) by 9 percentage points, with 11% undecided. In the Nov. 2026 Texas U.S. Senate election, 56% of Fort Bend County likely voters intend to vote for Democrat James Talarico, 38% for Republican Ken Paxton and 2% for Libertarian Ted Brown, with 4% undecided. Talarico leads Paxton by 18 percentage points. In the Nov. 2026 Texas Gubernatorial election, 53% of Fort Bend County likely voters intend to vote for Democrat Gina Hinojosa, 42% for Republican Greg Abbott and 2% for Libertarian Pat Dixon, with 3% undecided. Hinojosa leads Abbott by 11 percentage points. In the Nov. 2026 Texas Railroad Commissioner election, 50% of Fort Bend County likely voters intend to vote for Democrat Jon Rosenthal, 35% for Republican Bo French and 3% for Libertarian Arthur DiBianca, with 12% undecided. Rosenthal leads French by 15 percentage points. In the 2024 Texas U.S. Senate election, Democrat Colin Allred bested Republican Ted Cruz by 7.6 percentage points in Fort Bend County, with Cruz winning statewide by 8.5 points. In the 2022 Texas Governor election, Democrat Beto O’Rourke bested Republican Greg Abbott by 4.8 percentage points in Fort Bend County, with Abbott winning statewide by 10.9 points.

And I will add, in 2018, Beto beat Ted Cruz in Fort Bend by 12.1 points while losing statewide by 2.6 points. The next best Dem, and the closest comp to the Governor’s race numbers, was Justin Nelson, the AG candidate, who beat Ken Paxton in Fort Bend County by 10.5 points while losing statewide by 3.5 points. Talarico is well ahead of Beto’s pace, while Hinojosa is slightly ahead of Nelson’s. Let’s just say I feel good about the statewide chances if this is indicative of what will happen in Fort Bend.

I found this on Twitter, though I didn’t take note of where. The Texan was the only news story I found for this poll via Google. There’s toplines and some crosstabs as well as some questions on other issues at the link above. My favorite data point was this: Among Asian-American voters, of whom there’s enough to be a decently sized subsample, Talarico led 56-36, while Jon Rosenthal led 55-32. (Hinojosa led 49-44.) You think those folks are aware of what Bo French had to say about UT’s student population and the like?

Also of note, among Latino voters Talarico led 46-40 and Hinojosa trailed 44-46; Rosenthal also trailed, 37-42. I don’t know if this is a weird artifact of Fort Bend County or an outlier in the “how Latinos will be voting this year” question. It’s a significant one if it’s that.

A couple of other poll items. First, another statewide poll.

New polls commissioned by Public First Action on Texas and Michigan statewide races Texas Senate: Talarico 47, Paxton 44, Brown 4

Texas guv: Abbott 46, Hinojosa 44, Dixon 4 Michigan Senate: El-Sayed 48, Rogers 43

Michigan guv: Benson 50, James 45 Conducted by Guidant

Click over to see the embedded polling memos, whose type was too small for me to bother with. I’ve never heard of the pollster but the first comment on that tweet identified it as a Republican firm. Whatever, it’s all in line with everything else, and if even the Republican pollsters say James Talarico is winning, who am I to argue?

And finally:

We’re in striking distance! In a Trump +23 district, James Talarico and I are within SINGLE DIGITS. 27 days until we WIN! Join the team now at https://shaunfinnieforcongress.com #texaspolitics #elections #midterms — Shaun Finnie (@shaunfinnie) 12:23 PM – 7 October 2026

In the same way as the recent CD09 poll, this is more interesting as a data point for the Senate race, in that if it’s close to accurate, it bodes very well for the statewide race. It’s certainly consistent with the statewide polling we’ve seen – frankly, if we didn’t see occasional stuff like this, that would cast some doubt on the statewide numbers. Add it to the pile.

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