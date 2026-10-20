The Trib’s House race ratings

Of interest.

With Republicans bracing for a difficult midterm election, Texas appears to have its biggest slate of competitive races for the Texas Legislature and U.S. Congress in years. The Texas Tribune has compiled a list of the most competitive general election contests, a measure of which are most likely to flip. We evaluated all legislative and congressional districts in Texas up for election this year, spanning 38 U.S. House seats, all 150 seats in Texas House and 16 of the 31 seats in the Texas Senate. We assigned each a rating, with the most competitive battlegrounds tagged as “hot” and the least contentious as “cold.” Some districts had less competitive heat but could still be in the mix during a wave year; we rated those as “warm.” For our analysis, we looked at how each district voted in the 2024 presidential and 2018 U.S. Senate elections. The closer the margins, the likelier the 2026 race would be hot. We also considered whether an incumbent is running for reelection and, if so, whether the incumbent outperformed their party’s presidential nominee within the district in 2024. Other factors included polling trends, such as the leftward shift of Latino voters when we weighed the “hotness” of districts in the Rio Grande Valley, and which districts the parties have identified as being on their radar. […] Republicans control an 88-62 majority in the Legislature’s lower chamber. Democrats would need to flip 14 seats to gain control of the House, though they could still change the shape of next year’s legislative session — and make governing difficult for Republicans — if they significantly narrow the GOP’s advantage. In 2018, Democrats rode O’Rourke’s coattails to a 12-seat pickup in the Texas House. Several of the most competitive races are also concentrated in South Texas, where Democrats see a chance to win back previously blue seats if Latino voters abandon the GOP. In Corpus Christi’s District 34, a seat where 71% of the eligible voting population is Hispanic, Republican state Rep. Denise Villalobos outperformed the top of the ticket in 2024, winning by a margin of 9.3 points compared to Trump’s 1.4-point edge. But In the 2018 U.S. Senate election, O’Rourke won the district by 16.5 points, leaving room for Democratic challenger Stephanie Guerrero Sáenz to flip the seat. Democrats are also targeting the Valley’s District 37, which state Rep. Janie Lopez, R-San Benito, brought under GOP control in 2022. And in North Texas, they are going after perennial targets Morgan Meyer and Angie Chen Button, whose Dallas County districts each went for Trump by under 6 points in 2024.

There’s a nice interactive map for you to play around with, so click over and check it all out. I’m focusing on the State House here – the Congressional battlegrounds are well known, and the only remotely interesting State Senate race is SD09 with Sen. Taylor Rehmet. Of the 12 “Hot” races, two are held by Dems – HDs 41 (open) and 74. Of the 22 “Warm” races, seven are held by Dems – HDs 35, 38, 40, 42, 70, 144, and 148. The latter two make me question their system, as I think “could still be in the mix during a wave year” should take into account what kind of wave we’re talking about. Could Reps. Mary Ann Perez and Penny Morales Shaw be in trouble in a red year? Yeah, they could, Perez more than Morales Shaw. Indeed, Trump carried HD144 in 2024, so it’s hardly a stretch to say it could be in the mix in that kind of year. But this is not that kind of year – what color the wave is matters! – and so I’d have compiled this differently if I’d been the editor.

Be that as it may, that’s 25 districts that the Trib sees as potential pickups for Dems. I like that they included Beto 2018 numbers in their data as well as Trump 2024 numbers – it’s shocking how much some of these districts swung, I mean we knew that already from past study but it’s still breathtaking to see. Only three of these currently Republican districts (two Hot, one Warm) were won by Beto in 2018, and all three of them (HDs 34, 35, and 118) were held by Dems that year. Three more (all Hot, HDs 52, 108, and 112) were won by Ted Cruz by less than five points. Another nine were carried by Cruz by five to ten points, with two more at Cruz +10.4 points. How big is that wave again? Go see if there’s a race where you might get involved or make a donation.

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