The AI candidates for Congress

All Republicans, of course.

A television commercial that ran in Texas this spring describing GOP congressional candidate Carlos De La Cruz as “Trump endorsed” and “strong on border security” looked like a standard-issue campaign ad. But the fine print showed the ad was paid for by a super PAC connected to the artificial intelligence company Anthropic, part of a nationwide effort by artificial intelligence companies to elect candidates from both sides of the aisle they view as supportive of their efforts to grow the technology. In Texas, groups connected to companies including Anthropic, OpenAI and Palantir spent more than $3.5 million supporting four federal candidates in the primaries this year, all of them Republicans, according to a review of federal campaign finance reports. The candidates were Jessica Hart Steinmann in the state’s 8th Congressional District, Alex Mealer in the 9th and Chris Gober in the 10th, along with De La Cruz in the 35th. The spending, which has since dropped off in the lead-up to the midterms, came amid increasing calls for Congress to regulate the burgeoning AI industry and the sprawling data centers that fuel it. “They’re flooding the candidates with money,” Cathy Latham, Texas director at the non-profit Humans First, said of AI companies. “We need regulations. They’re not going to self-regulate.” […] Of the four congressional candidates backed by the groups, only one – De La Cruz – is facing a competitive challenge ahead of Nov. 3. That may partly explain why the funding has appeared to dry up. But AI companies have also come under more intense scrutiny in recent weeks, amid reports of models going rogue and former employees warning that the technology could pose existential threats to humanity if it’s not reined in.

I’m mostly noting this for the record – it’s a gift link, so read the rest – with two additional items. One is that while of course the AI industry was all in on the Republican primaries, don’t be surprised when they play in Democratic primaries in 2028. They may cozy up to some incumbents, they may fund some challengers, but as long as Dems have the majority and are expected to keep it, well, that’s where at least some of the money is going to go. I hate it as much as you do, so it’s on us to pay attention to it.

And two, you know me well enough to know that I’m not going to let an assertion about competitive districts slide by without scrutiny:

Dist Cruz% Beto% Trump% Harris% ======================================= CD08 57.5% 41.8% 63.2% 35.5% CD09 49.2% 50.1% 59.5% 39.6% CD10 55.8% 43.3% 60.5% 37.9% CD35 49.7% 49.4% 54.6% 44.2%

So under 2024 conditions, it is indeed the case that only CD35 is remotely competitive. But under 2018 conditions – and I think by now we can reasonably assert that these are better-than-2018 conditions – then CD09 is even more competitive than CD35, while CD10 is on the outer fringes and CD08 is a little farther out. To be sure, only CD35 has been financially competitive, though CD09 is more so now (I’ll publish the Q3 finance reports tomorrow), and it’s on the DCCC’s radar now, which will help more. My point being, yes CD35 is the most likely of the bunch to go Democratic. But there’s more to it than just that.

Related Posts: