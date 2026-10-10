It’s time to put some limits on school district takeovers

This is a good start.
After hearing from over 80 people on the state takeover of Houston ISD, a group of educators, lawmakers and academic experts is recommending changes to state intervention in local school districts, including a higher threshold for takeovers and guardrails on state-appointed leadership.
The 14-member Commission on the HISD Takeover led focus groups, heard testimony from families, educators, and community members, and developed findings for an 81-page report released Thursday.
In testimonies attributed to anonymous community members, the commission found that since the state installed Mike Miles as superintendent, HISD has “diminished the curriculum,” “demeaned educators,” and “dismantled relationships” connecting educators, students and families.
The group — co-chaired by Democratic lawmakers state Sen. Molly Cook and state Rep. Lauren Ashley Simmons and Colin Bossen, senior minister at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Houston — also worked with members of Community Voices for Public Education, which opposes the takeover.
“We really felt that it was our moral obligation to kind of get a sense of what was really going on and to really put together something that would stand in the historical record as a counternarrative to the state’s and Miles’ narrative,” Bossen said.
The commission recommended that the Texas Legislature, which meets again in January 2027, reconsider the threshold triggering a state takeover. Currently, a single campus with five years of low ratings can trigger a state takeover of an entire district, under a 2015 state law.
Daniel Dawer, a doctoral candidate in educational leadership and policy at the University of Texas at Austin, called it “a very different calculus” for the state’s largest school district — with more than 270 campuses at the time of the 2023 takeover — compared to smaller districts.
“I think that we all agree that something should happen if schools are under-performing for an extended period of time,” Dawer said. “Like everybody agrees, even the participants in our testimony agree, that something should happen to improve and address these longstanding issues. So, our thinking in this recommendation is that Texas’ takeover law is unique in the country in allowing the state to intervene in an entire district based on the performance of a single campus. And the design of that policy puts large school districts like Houston in the crosshairs.”
The commission recommended guardrails for the Texas Education Commissioner, state-appointed board of managers and state-appointed superintendent. For example, the appointed superintendent could be required to hold a certification, according to the report. (Miles is not certified.)
While academic performance triggered HISD’s takeover, the state-appointed board has pursued non-academic policy changes, including ones related to district finances, property sales and naming rights to district property, said public education advocate Ruth Hoffman-Lach, who served as the commission’s clerk. The takeover law allows a board of managers to have the same power as a board of elected trustees.
“When this is an unelected board and they’re not answerable to anybody, and you’re giving them free rein to just decide willy-nilly what properties they’re going to keep and what they’re going to sell and who they’re going to sell it to — that is really problematic,” said Hoffman-Lach, also a member of CVPE.
The commission found that HISD’s appointed board approved more than 120 policy changes between April 2025 and June 2026, and only 38 of these were required by law or based on recommendations from the Texas Association of School Boards.
“Frankly, that has nothing to do with whether kids are getting a better education,” Hoffman-Lach said. “This is changes over like how much money people can donate to the district without having it be approved, and who gets to decide what to rename a building. None of that has anything to do with improving kids’ education.”
I’d add that Miles has made significant changes to many schools that were well outside his mandate. Given that he has no oversight and never cared about engaging the public, it borders on abuse of power. All this when there are questions about the claimed academic gains and the district’s long-term finances, as well as little to no evidence in the academic record that state takeovers of school districts actually do any good. Whatever comes of all this will be left to the rest of us to deal with once Mike Miles finally skips town.
You can see a copy of the report in the article (gift link), or you can see it here. The Trib adds some details.
Rep. Christina Morales, another Houston Democrat, along with education researchers and Houston community members also helped with the report.
“Our elected trustees have been removed and replaced with people we do not know and we do not trust,” Morales said. “We have no way to hold these unelected board members accountable.”
The commission detailed a breakdown in community relationships, a “hostile” environment for teachers, and unsustainable financial stewardship during the HISD takeover as Texas takes over more districts, many of which are mimicking elements of Houston Superintendent Mike Miles’ school reforms.
When state lawmakers convene for session next year, Cook plans to introduce legislation to raise the threshold for what triggers a takeover to 10% of a district’s campuses failing ratings. Five consecutive F ratings on the academic accountability system at one campus can prompt the intervention now, a standard she described as an unfair burden on larger school districts.
“We don’t want failing schools, but automatically taking over the largest school district in Texas because of one failing school is not a fair measuring stick,” Cook told the Tribune.
Cook said her proposal would require a takeover to end when struggling campuses get acceptable grades for two consecutive years, giving the Texas Education Agency commissioner less leeway than he has now.
Among the commission’s other recommendations were giving local communities a say in when the takeover ends through a local referendum, and setting guardrails in Texas law for the state-appointed board of managers and superintendent.
Managers already set guardrails for superintendents to varying degrees. In Fort Worth, for example, the state-appointed board is considering guardrails for Superintendent Peter Licata that include getting teacher feedback on the scripted lessons he implemented as part of the takeover.
The Houston report proposes requiring managers to partner with locally elected trustees who currently have no authority during an intervention.
During a Texas Tribune panel Wednesday, Fort Worth state Rep. Nicole Collier said she plans to propose legislation that would establish a “continuity board” to ensure trustees are more involved.
“We need to look at what happens to our elected trustees,” Collier said. “They just push them to the side, and then they say, ‘Oh, we’re good now. You can come back.’ Well, that’s not going to be a smooth transition. They need to have buy-in in the whole process.”
The push to limit the unchecked power of Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath and his appointees comes as Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gina Hinojosa has run on a platform to end state takeovers. Hinojosa had also vowed to fire Morath on her first day in office.
Oh, and did we also mention the rapidly declining enrollment at HISD, consistently above Miles’ estimates, which contribute to that financial instability? I would temper my criticism of Mike Miles at least a little if he’d be up there in Austin badgering the Legislature to properly fund school districts, especially since one of the cornerstones of his program is throwing a lot of resources at the schools that need them. Which, as I’ve said many times before, is an idea I support, except that he cuts resources from other schools to try to make the math work. That is a state problem, which both the state and Mike Miles have been uninterested in addressing. Thankfully, we all can do something about it this fall. Houston Public Media has more.