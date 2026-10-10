It’s time to put some limits on school district takeovers

This is a good start.

After hearing from over 80 people on the state takeover of Houston ISD, a group of educators, lawmakers and academic experts is recommending changes to state intervention in local school districts, including a higher threshold for takeovers and guardrails on state-appointed leadership.

The 14-member Commission on the HISD Takeover led focus groups, heard testimony from families, educators, and community members, and developed findings for an 81-page report released Thursday.

In testimonies attributed to anonymous community members, the commission found that since the state installed Mike Miles as superintendent, HISD has “diminished the curriculum,” “demeaned educators,” and “dismantled relationships” connecting educators, students and families.

The group — co-chaired by Democratic lawmakers state Sen. Molly Cook and state Rep. Lauren Ashley Simmons and Colin Bossen, senior minister at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Houston — also worked with members of Community Voices for Public Education, which opposes the takeover.

“We really felt that it was our moral obligation to kind of get a sense of what was really going on and to really put together something that would stand in the historical record as a counternarrative to the state’s and Miles’ narrative,” Bossen said.

The commission recommended that the Texas Legislature, which meets again in January 2027, reconsider the threshold triggering a state takeover. Currently, a single campus with five years of low ratings can trigger a state takeover of an entire district, under a 2015 state law.

Daniel Dawer, a doctoral candidate in educational leadership and policy at the University of Texas at Austin, called it “a very different calculus” for the state’s largest school district — with more than 270 campuses at the time of the 2023 takeover — compared to smaller districts.

“I think that we all agree that something should happen if schools are under-performing for an extended period of time,” Dawer said. “Like everybody agrees, even the participants in our testimony agree, that something should happen to improve and address these longstanding issues. So, our thinking in this recommendation is that Texas’ takeover law is unique in the country in allowing the state to intervene in an entire district based on the performance of a single campus. And the design of that policy puts large school districts like Houston in the crosshairs.”

The commission recommended guardrails for the Texas Education Commissioner, state-appointed board of managers and state-appointed superintendent. For example, the appointed superintendent could be required to hold a certification, according to the report. (Miles is not certified.)

While academic performance triggered HISD’s takeover, the state-appointed board has pursued non-academic policy changes, including ones related to district finances, property sales and naming rights to district property, said public education advocate Ruth Hoffman-Lach, who served as the commission’s clerk. The takeover law allows a board of managers to have the same power as a board of elected trustees.

“When this is an unelected board and they’re not answerable to anybody, and you’re giving them free rein to just decide willy-nilly what properties they’re going to keep and what they’re going to sell and who they’re going to sell it to — that is really problematic,” said Hoffman-Lach, also a member of CVPE.

The commission found that HISD’s appointed board approved more than 120 policy changes between April 2025 and June 2026, and only 38 of these were required by law or based on recommendations from the Texas Association of School Boards.

“Frankly, that has nothing to do with whether kids are getting a better education,” Hoffman-Lach said. “This is changes over like how much money people can donate to the district without having it be approved, and who gets to decide what to rename a building. None of that has anything to do with improving kids’ education.”