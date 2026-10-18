Let’s fact check some predictions!

I love testable claims.

When NewsNation’s Chris Stirewalt agreed to bring his show, “The Hill Sunday,” to the State Fair of Texas this month, he figured he’d be covering a U.S. Senate race that was already over. But two weeks out from early voting, he’s still waiting for the part where Republican Ken Paxton pulls away from Democrat James Talarico. Stirewalt said something more is happening in Texas than in 2018, when Sen. Ted Cruz narrowly beat Democrat Beto O’Rourke. “I think this one looks to be, at this point anyway, more about Ken Paxton than it is about the Democratic Party,” Stirewalt said. “What I’m seeing right now isn’t that Texas is turning blue, but that Texas, at least when it comes to the United States Senate, has some real qualms about staying red.” Stirewalt is no stranger to elections. He made headlines as part of FOX News’ Decision Desk when the network called Arizona for Joe Biden in 2020, and he has years of political analysis experience from his time at FOX News before joining NewsNation in 2022. Here’s Stirewalt’s analysis of recent polling as he believes there will be a “substantial undervote” between the governor’s race and the Senate race come Election Day. While Texans and those across the nation are refreshing the same Texas Senate polls, Stirewalt is watching a different number, and it doesn’t belong to either candidate. “Here’s a good index for how the race is going,” Stirewalt said. “Just watch the Libertarian number. Those are protests. Those are going to be some actual Libertarians, but most of those voters are going to be conservative Republicans who are protesting Paxton’s nomination and parking their votes over there.” Polls over the summer and early fall have shown that between 3% and 4% of voters remain undecided in the race, with Stirewalt saying Paxton would need to carry around 70% of them. […] “I think (Greg) Abbott will be the generic Republican vote in Texas,” Stirewalt said. “That will be the watermark for how the electorate is in Texas this cycle, and it’ll probably be enough. Maybe not, but probably be enough for him to win.”

Okay. First, let me say that I make no judgment on any of these claims, in part so I can weasel out of having to make my own. I appreciate that Stirewalt said things that can be measured, even if they’re a little vague. I’m going to apply some numbers to them and come up with a way of judging how accurate these claims are.

First, in regard to the Libertarian vote, here’s how Libertarian and other third-party candidates have done in Texas Senate races this century:

Year Lib 3rd =================== 2002 0.79% 1.37% 2006 2.26% 2.26% 2008 2.34% 2.34% 2012 2.06% 2.92% 2014 2.88% 4.08% 2018 0.78% 0.78% 2020 1.88% 2.62% 2024 2.36% 2.39%

The first column is the percentage of the vote tallied by the Libertarian candidate for Senate in each of these years. The second column adds in the percentages achieved by the Green and/or write-in candidates, if there were any. Observation #1 is that this is a pretty tight band, and a pretty small share of the vote. We have definitely seen a larger percentage for the Libertarian candidates in more-than-two-candidate races for other offices (see, for example Railroad Commissioner in 2016), but for the Senate a higher percentage of voters picks between R and D.

Observation #2 is that in the years with the most competitive Senate races – 2018, 2002, and 2020, in that order – we got the lowest Libertarian percentages. The year with the weakest Democratic candidate (2014) is the year with the highest percentage, and I’d make an argument that some of that was from Dems who were uninspired by our candidate. I don’t know if that has any meaning for this year, I just wanted to point it out.

My criteria for judging this claim will be twofold. One, if the Libertarian exceeds four percent, that’s a clear win for the prediction. If it exceeds three percent, I’d still call it a win but a more qualified one. Anything less than that, certainly anything less than the 2.88% high water mark, is a miss. And though he didn’t specifically mention it, I’ll give extra credit if there’s a higher undervote in this race than there is in the Governor’s race, as generally speaking the first race on the ballot draws the most votes and it more or less goes down from there.

Okay, so how about Greg Abbott as the “generic Republican vote”? Here’s how Abbott has done in comparison to other Republicans in his past three gubernatorial races:

2014

High = 61.56%

Low = 58.14%

Abbott = 59.27%, third out of eight

2018

High = 55.81%

Low = 50.89%

Abbott = 55.81%, first out of eight

2022

High = 56.39%

Low = 53.42%

Abbott = 54.76%, fifth out of seven

“High” and “Low” refer to the highest and lowest percentages achieved by Republican statewide candidates in that year. I just looked at the executive offices plus the Senate if there was a Senate race, I didn’t include the Supreme Court and CCA races. There was no Senate race in 2022, so only seven statewide executive office contests that year. All the percentages are for Republicans.

Abbott had the benefit of running against a weak candidate in 2018, and finished atop the field as a result. He ran against stronger candidates in 2014 and 2022 and was more in the middle of the pack in those years. I could come up with some kind of math-y formula for this, but let’s keep it simple. If Abbott’s percentage falls between third and sixth among the statewide Republicans this year, then I think saying he’s the “generic Republican vote” is close enough to be a winner. If not, or if there are clear tiers of support for Republicans (as there was in 2018, with Ted Cruz, Ken Paxton, Dan Patrick, and Sid Miller being in the bottom tier and everyone else the top) then it will most likely not be.

That’s how I’ll evaluate this when the time comes. Feel free to stick your own necks out and make your own predictions.

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