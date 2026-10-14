Interview with Silky Joshi Malik

If it feels like it’s been a minute since you heard anything about the Harris County Department of Education, that’s probably because the HCDE Board has been going about its business without any of the fuss or drama some past boards have had. That’s a credit to the current Board, including today’s interview subject, Silky Joshi Malik. Appointed to Position 7 At Large to fill a vacancy last year, she is an author and KPFT host who has a dual bachelor’s degree in sociology and psychology from UH and is working on a PhD in public policy. A former cancer researcher and substitute teacher in HISD, she ran for CD02 in 2018. I did an interview with her for that primary that you can listen to here, and you can listen to this interview below:

Here’s the transcript, courtesy of Greg Wythe. I will have one last interview – barring the usual late surprise, of course – on Monday, the first day of early voting. As always, please let me know what you think.

PREVIOUSLY:

Rep. Jon Rosenthal – Railroad Commissioner – Transcript

Sen. Nathan Johnson – Attorney General – Transcript

Clayton Tucker – Ag Commissioner – Transcript

Sen. Sarah Eckhardt – Comptroller – Transcript

Commissioner Adrian Garcia – Harris County Commissioners Court, Precinct 2 – Transcript

Shaun Finnie – CD02 – Transcript

Michelle Palmer – SBOE6 – Transcript

Chris Ehlinger – HCAD Position 2 – Transcript

Jesus Nieto – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript

Benjamin Flores – Land Commissioner – Transcript

Michelle Williams – HD127 – Transcript

Tyler Smith – HD138 – Transcript

Josh Wallenstein – HD133 – Transcript

Cris Moses – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript

Sara McGee – HD132 – Transcript

Odus Evbagharu – HD135 – Transcript

Stefanie Bord – HD126 – Transcript

Darlene Breaux – HD149 – Transcript

Jourdyn Wilson – HCAD Position 2 – Transcript

Rep. Lizzie Fletcher – CD07 – Transcript

Rep. Gene Wu – HD137 – Transcript

Teneshia Hudspeth – Harris County Clerk – Transcript

From the primaries:

Leticia Gutierrez – CD09 – Transcript

Christian Menefee, CD18 (from the special election) – Transcript

Rep. Sylvia Garcia, CD29 – Transcript

Melissa McDonough – CD38 – Transcript

Justin Early, CD31 – Transcript

Staci Childs – HD131 – Transcript

Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge – Transcript

Abbie Kamin – Harris County Attorney – Transcript

Traci Gibson, HCDP Chair – Transcript

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