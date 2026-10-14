Interview with Silky Joshi Malik

If it feels like it’s been a minute since you heard anything about the Harris County Department of Education, that’s probably because the HCDE Board has been going about its business without any of the fuss or drama some past boards have had. That’s a credit to the current Board, including today’s interview subject, Silky Joshi Malik. Appointed to Position 7 At Large to fill a vacancy last year, she is an author and KPFT host who has a dual bachelor’s degree in sociology and psychology from UH and is working on a PhD in public policy. A former cancer researcher and substitute teacher in HISD, she ran for CD02 in 2018. I did an interview with her for that primary that you can listen to here, and you can listen to this interview below:
Here’s the transcript, courtesy of Greg Wythe. I will have one last interview – barring the usual late surprise, of course – on Monday, the first day of early voting. As always, please let me know what you think.
PREVIOUSLY:
Rep. Jon Rosenthal – Railroad Commissioner – Transcript
Sen. Nathan Johnson – Attorney General – Transcript
Clayton Tucker – Ag Commissioner – Transcript
Sen. Sarah Eckhardt – Comptroller – Transcript
Commissioner Adrian Garcia – Harris County Commissioners Court, Precinct 2 – Transcript
Shaun Finnie – CD02 – Transcript
Michelle Palmer – SBOE6 – Transcript
Chris Ehlinger – HCAD Position 2 – Transcript
Jesus Nieto – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript
Benjamin Flores – Land Commissioner – Transcript
Michelle Williams – HD127 – Transcript
Tyler Smith – HD138 – Transcript
Josh Wallenstein – HD133 – Transcript
Cris Moses – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript
Sara McGee – HD132 – Transcript
Odus Evbagharu – HD135 – Transcript
Stefanie Bord – HD126 – Transcript
Darlene Breaux – HD149 – Transcript
Jourdyn Wilson – HCAD Position 2 – Transcript
Rep. Lizzie Fletcher – CD07 – Transcript
Rep. Gene Wu – HD137 – Transcript
Teneshia Hudspeth – Harris County Clerk – Transcript
From the primaries:
Leticia Gutierrez – CD09 – Transcript
Christian Menefee, CD18 (from the special election) – Transcript
Rep. Sylvia Garcia, CD29 – Transcript
Melissa McDonough – CD38 – Transcript
Justin Early, CD31 – Transcript
Staci Childs – HD131 – Transcript
Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge – Transcript
Abbie Kamin – Harris County Attorney – Transcript
Traci Gibson, HCDP Chair – Transcript