Another victim of ICE violence

It never ends.

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer struck a man with an SUV in a west Houston parking lot Saturday morning, leaving the man with a broken leg after he fled from a vehicle immigration agents were trying to stop.

The crash was captured on video by at least one business’ security camera. The business owner, who provided the video to the Houston Chronicle, asked not to be identified for fear of retribution from authorities.

He said the video had also been shared with the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office, which is investigating the crash, did not confirm.

In a statement released Saturday evening, attributed to an unnamed spokesperson, ICE claimed the injured man, Miguel Parra-Hernandez, “ran in front of the vehicle and was struck.”

The moment the unmarked Jeep Cherokee hit Parra-Hernandez is obscured in the video. It shows that the ICE agent driving the SUV — who has not been identified — turned in Parra-Hernandez’s direction before the collision.

Parra-Hernandez was being treated at a Katy-area hospital and was in ICE custody, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. His leg was broken in three places and required surgery, according to FIEL, the immigrant rights group.

[…]

The crash drew immediate criticism from local elected officials, who called for transparency surrounding the federal operation. Investigators from both the sheriff’s office and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office were at the scene through Saturday afternoon.

Sheriff’s Office officials called the investigation typical of what happens after a crash involving law enforcement and a pedestrian. The agency was notified after the ICE agents called 911 to request an ambulance for Parra-Hernandez, officials said. No charges have been announced.

[…]

U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia said in a social media post that she had been in contact with the sheriff’s office and was continuing to monitor the situation.

“We need to know exactly what happened, and ICE’s word alone is not enough,” Garcia wrote.

Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones also condemned the incident in a statement Saturday, calling for federal authorities to cooperate with the investigation and release any video evidence.

“I am horrified to learn that an ICE vehicle struck a man on Clay Road this morning in Precinct 4,” Briones said. “While we wait to learn more, my prayers are with his family.”

Briones also criticized the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, saying ICE has brought “chaos and destruction” to communities across the country.

“ICE must cooperate fully with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and release all video evidence of this incident,” she said. “We demand full transparency, accountability, and respect for the rule of law.”

Cesar Espinosa, the executive director of FIEL, called on ICE to identify the agents involved in the operation.

“We must hold all parties accountable and demand a thorough, transparent investigation,” Espinosa said. “We have more questions than answers. The biggest question we have is why does this keep happening?”