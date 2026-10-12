Another victim of ICE violence

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer struck a man with an SUV in a west Houston parking lot Saturday morning, leaving the man with a broken leg after he fled from a vehicle immigration agents were trying to stop.
The crash was captured on video by at least one business’ security camera. The business owner, who provided the video to the Houston Chronicle, asked not to be identified for fear of retribution from authorities.
He said the video had also been shared with the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office, which is investigating the crash, did not confirm.
In a statement released Saturday evening, attributed to an unnamed spokesperson, ICE claimed the injured man, Miguel Parra-Hernandez, “ran in front of the vehicle and was struck.”
The moment the unmarked Jeep Cherokee hit Parra-Hernandez is obscured in the video. It shows that the ICE agent driving the SUV — who has not been identified — turned in Parra-Hernandez’s direction before the collision.
Parra-Hernandez was being treated at a Katy-area hospital and was in ICE custody, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. His leg was broken in three places and required surgery, according to FIEL, the immigrant rights group.
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The crash drew immediate criticism from local elected officials, who called for transparency surrounding the federal operation. Investigators from both the sheriff’s office and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office were at the scene through Saturday afternoon.
Sheriff’s Office officials called the investigation typical of what happens after a crash involving law enforcement and a pedestrian. The agency was notified after the ICE agents called 911 to request an ambulance for Parra-Hernandez, officials said. No charges have been announced.
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U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia said in a social media post that she had been in contact with the sheriff’s office and was continuing to monitor the situation.
“We need to know exactly what happened, and ICE’s word alone is not enough,” Garcia wrote.
Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones also condemned the incident in a statement Saturday, calling for federal authorities to cooperate with the investigation and release any video evidence.
“I am horrified to learn that an ICE vehicle struck a man on Clay Road this morning in Precinct 4,” Briones said. “While we wait to learn more, my prayers are with his family.”
Briones also criticized the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, saying ICE has brought “chaos and destruction” to communities across the country.
“ICE must cooperate fully with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and release all video evidence of this incident,” she said. “We demand full transparency, accountability, and respect for the rule of law.”
Cesar Espinosa, the executive director of FIEL, called on ICE to identify the agents involved in the operation.
“We must hold all parties accountable and demand a thorough, transparent investigation,” Espinosa said. “We have more questions than answers. The biggest question we have is why does this keep happening?”
The story describes what happens in the video, so click over (gift link) and read it. Remember that the car that chased Parra-Hernandez and his companion was unmarked and didn’t have emergency lights. How would you react in that situation? You’d try to get away from them too.
An attorney for the family of Miguel Parra-Hernandez, who was struck by an ICE vehicle in Houston Saturday, was working to get him released from the agency’s custody Sunday as he awaited surgery at a Katy-area hospital.
Around 40 people joined the family and advocacy group FIEL Houston for a Sunday demonstration and news conference at the west Houston intersection where an ICE vehicle struck Parra-Hernandez during an enforcement operation a little after 7 a.m. Saturday. An unnamed ICE spokesperson said in a Saturday statement that Parra-Hernandez “ran in front of the vehicle and was struck.”
Parra-Hernandez, 48, has lived in the area for 34 years with no criminal record — nearly the same amount of time Lorenzo Salgado Araujo spent in Houston before an ICE agent shot and killed him in July, according to Cesar Espinosa, the executive director of FIEL Houston. He said Parra-Hernandez was heavily sedated because of pain in his feet, and FIEL advocates were worried that ICE would bill his family for the medical treatment.
Kim Bruno, the family’s attorney, said her priority Sunday was to get Parra-Hernandez out of ICE custody, as investigations proceed to determine whether a crime occurred.
“These circumstances are critical,” Bruno told the Chronicle. “We are working as quickly as possible.”
Natxielly Castañeda, Parra’s niece, described her uncle as a hardworking introvert who is afraid of getting a traffic ticket. For the past 34 years, Parra-Hernandez’s days have consisted of waking up, driving to work, laboring in the sun and coming home to relax and unwind, Castañeda told the Chronicle.
Castañeda recalled hearing her uncle had fainted from the pain of having two broken legs. Retelling that detail brought her to tears.
“What he did yesterday was human instinct, just to get out of the car and run, especially if you’re being chased by unmarked cars,” Castañeda said. “This is happening to Miguel, but this could happen to anyone … It’s known (ICE) is in our Hispanic communities. They are chasing people just for the color of their skin, and that’s inhumane. His only crime yesterday was for him to get up at 7 ’o clock in the morning and go to work.”
The ICE statement said Parra-Hernandez is in the U.S. without permission. However, agents had been trying to arrest another man in the vehicle, Jose Mendoza-Cervantes, who had a history of arrests, convictions and deportations, and had an active final deportation order, the statement said.
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Leticia Gutierrez, the Democratic candidate for Texas’ 9th Congressional district, said if an unmarked car were chasing her, she’d pull out her gun.
“I mean is that what we’re waiting for?” Gutierrez said at the event. “Are we waiting for more chaos to continue to move here when what really is needed here is some compassion and honest conversations around how to make this better, not to continue to murder people in the street.”
It’s kind of a miracle that hasn’t happened already. Imagine what a shitstorm that will be. We don’t know a lot yet – at least this time, the Sheriff’s office had access to the scene early on, so hopefully they’ll be able to do a proper investigation. But remember what Rep. Sylvia Garcia said above. We can’t trust anything ICE says. Investigate the hell out of what happened, and be prepared to press charges as needed. And remember the name Miguel Parra-Hernandez.