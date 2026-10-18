30 day campaign finance reports: Harris County candidates

Posted on October 18, 2026 by Charles Kuffner

Now that we’ve done the state candidates, let’s look at the same for the Harris County candidates. This will be a shorter list than what we looked at in July, since those not running this year are not required to file.

Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge
Orlando Sanchez – Harris County Judge

Adrian Garcia – Commissioner, Precinct 2
Richard Vega – Commissioner, Precinct 2
Lesley Briones – Commissioner, Precinct 4
Steve Radack – Commissioner, Precinct 4

Abbie Kamin – Harris County Attorney
Jacqueline Lucci Smith – Harris County Attorney

Darrell Jordan – District Clerk
Chris Daniel (PAC) – District Clerk

Teneshia Hudspeth – Harris County Clerk
Mike Wolfe – Harris County Clerk

Carla Wyatt – Harris County Treasurer
Marc Cowart – Harris County Treasurer


Candidate     Raised       Spent       Loan     On Hand
=======================================================
Plummer      641,030     402,476    107,575     311,548
Sanchez      535,297     255,215    234,513     360,622

Garcia       269,157   1,527,742          0   1,394,717
Vega          83,294      55,660      2,000      59,242
Briones      433,878     631,543          0   3,980,909
Radack       146,390      99,532          0     529,506

Kamin        192,061     329,581          0     146,197
Smith         19,550      19,693     10,000      25,044

Jordan         9,591      12,569     64,428       5,298
Daniel        41,075      28,182     25,000      12,892

Hudspeth      14,111      14,513          0      22,441
Wolfe            500           0          0         500

Wyatt            380       2,529          0       1,603
Cowart         6,354       2,914        915       6,046

In my writeup of the July reports, I scoffed a bit at Orlando Sanchez’s fundraising capability. So I’ll give him his props here, he did well. But he still finished second to Letitia Plummer, who raised her game from past filings. They both raised more than any of the Commissioner candidates, which is impressive in its own right. I can’t say I’ve seen much of where any of that campaign cash has been going, but maybe I’m not looking in the right places.

Democrats have a significant advantage in the other races where money is raised and spent. The Commissioners have already spent over $2 million, mostly from Commissioner Garcia, and there’s plenty more where that came from, mostly from Commissioner Briones. Abbie Kamin, whose ads are a staple of my Instagram feed, has vastly more resources than her opponent. In some other years I’d be gritting my teeth as I said that, hoping it would be a bulwark. This year I say it with more confidence.

Not a whole lot else to say here. Early voting starts next week, and enough mail ballots have been returned that some numbers can be crunched on them. Make your plan to vote and get out there.

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