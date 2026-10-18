30 day campaign finance reports: Harris County candidates

Now that we’ve done the state candidates, let’s look at the same for the Harris County candidates. This will be a shorter list than what we looked at in July, since those not running this year are not required to file.

Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge

Orlando Sanchez – Harris County Judge

Adrian Garcia – Commissioner, Precinct 2

Richard Vega – Commissioner, Precinct 2

Lesley Briones – Commissioner, Precinct 4

Steve Radack – Commissioner, Precinct 4

Abbie Kamin – Harris County Attorney

Jacqueline Lucci Smith – Harris County Attorney

Darrell Jordan – District Clerk

Chris Daniel (PAC) – District Clerk

Teneshia Hudspeth – Harris County Clerk

Mike Wolfe – Harris County Clerk

Carla Wyatt – Harris County Treasurer

Marc Cowart – Harris County Treasurer

Candidate Raised Spent Loan On Hand ======================================================= Plummer 641,030 402,476 107,575 311,548 Sanchez 535,297 255,215 234,513 360,622 Garcia 269,157 1,527,742 0 1,394,717 Vega 83,294 55,660 2,000 59,242 Briones 433,878 631,543 0 3,980,909 Radack 146,390 99,532 0 529,506 Kamin 192,061 329,581 0 146,197 Smith 19,550 19,693 10,000 25,044 Jordan 9,591 12,569 64,428 5,298 Daniel 41,075 28,182 25,000 12,892 Hudspeth 14,111 14,513 0 22,441 Wolfe 500 0 0 500 Wyatt 380 2,529 0 1,603 Cowart 6,354 2,914 915 6,046

In my writeup of the July reports, I scoffed a bit at Orlando Sanchez’s fundraising capability. So I’ll give him his props here, he did well. But he still finished second to Letitia Plummer, who raised her game from past filings. They both raised more than any of the Commissioner candidates, which is impressive in its own right. I can’t say I’ve seen much of where any of that campaign cash has been going, but maybe I’m not looking in the right places.

Democrats have a significant advantage in the other races where money is raised and spent. The Commissioners have already spent over $2 million, mostly from Commissioner Garcia, and there’s plenty more where that came from, mostly from Commissioner Briones. Abbie Kamin, whose ads are a staple of my Instagram feed, has vastly more resources than her opponent. In some other years I’d be gritting my teeth as I said that, hoping it would be a bulwark. This year I say it with more confidence.

Not a whole lot else to say here. Early voting starts next week, and enough mail ballots have been returned that some numbers can be crunched on them. Make your plan to vote and get out there.

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