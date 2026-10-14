Meet the endorsers

Here’s a political event of interest coming up on Thursday you might want to attend:

This is one hundred percent up my alley, but fate has conspired to make me unable to attend. Those of you who have an interest, and I’m sure there’s quite a few, go RSVP as directed and check it out. They have snacks and drinks! What more could you want?

I have of course been following the Chron’s endorsements for November. There’s too much volume for me to keep up with them here, especially as I’ve been publishing the interviews and Q&As, but I see them and I read them. They’ve been busy lately, keeping up with the large number of contested electionsm including some recent ones for felony court judges, the 15th Court of Appeals, and some bangers for Attorney General, Lieutenant Governor, and Comptroller. There were some years in the past where the Editorial Board took its sweet time and was still making endorsements well into early voting. Not this crew, and I appreciate that. Go meet them and tell them what you think.

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