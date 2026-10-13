The flu heard ’round the world

You’d think it would be a non-issue, with maybe some worrywart Dems and/or mid media members with nothing better to do making something of it. But you would be wrong.

Democratic U.S. Senate nominee James Talarico made a surprise appearance Friday at Austin City Limits Music Festival, returning to public view on the first day of Weekend 2 after days of speculation about his whereabouts in the lead-up to November’s election. “I come to ACL every year,” Talarico told the American-Statesman backstage at the Beatbox stage during a set by World Famous Pets, the band fronted by Texas-born Edie Brickell. The candidate said he was most excited to see Turnstile and Natasha Bedingfield on Friday. Speculation, largely from Republicans, has persisted since Sept. 30, when Talarico last appeared publicly. His appearance was virtual, after he announced he had the flu following a visit to a Dallas urgent care facility the night before. […] Talarico’s camp also took the opportunity to jab at his challenger, Republican U.S. Senate nominee Ken Paxton, noting that it had been “84 days since [Talarico] challenged Paxton to come out of hiding and answer Texans’ questions in debate, which even President Trump called on him to do this week.”

Seems normal, if not the best timing from Talarico’s point of view. Spend a lot of time on the road, shake a lot of hands and be in a lot of crowded spaces, you’re at higher risk of getting sick. It happens. Most of the time it would not be noticed, but we live in very stupid times, and the very stupid people made all kinds of stupid sounds about it. We don’t have the time to unpack all of that now, but see Mother Jones for more to think about.

I’m just going to leave you with two thoughts. One is from Evan Mintz at the Chronicle.

Evan compares it to the mania of 2004 when Rick Perry had supposedly been caught in a gay love affair and his wife was going to file for divorce Any Day Now and…yeah, it was completely demented and more than a few people who should have known better were fully bought in before it inevitably fell apart. This was dumber than that, in a more intense and concentrated way because of social media – which is to say, mostly Twitter – but that 2004 episode was also memorably dumb.

And then there’s this:

A conspiracy theorist dies and goes to heaven. When he arrives, God says, “Welcome. Ask me anything you want.” The man says, “I need to know: was Talarico in an Ohio mental hospital?” God says, “No.” The man pauses and then says, “Wow. This goes even higher than I thought.” — Lakshya Jain (@lxeagle17) 9:48 PM – 11 October 2026

Tip your servers, I’ll be here all week.

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