The high local cost of state takeovers

Another thing that needs to be reformed.

As Austin ISD braces for state intervention, a critical question about the possible future of the cash-strapped district remains unanswered: How much will this cost taxpayers?

If the Texas Education Agency’s overhaul in Austin looks anything like it has in the other parts of the state, it could mean spending hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of dollars to install new academic programs, remove the superintendent, pay a new one or hire a conservator.

AISD won’t know how its budget crisis could be affected until TEA announces its plans for the district. Like most of the big questions surrounding the looming intervention, it depends on the type of action TEA takes and what happens afterward.

But it’s clear Austin ISD will foot the bill for any changes made by the state in the coming months, even if the current district leaders lose control over what those changes look like.

Houston ISD, which the state took control of in 2023, pulled nearly $450 million dollars from its rainy day reserves in the first two years to implement changes that included new technology, programs and higher salaries at some schools.

Other districts that faced state intervention in the last six months immediately saw costs spike. In Fort Worth ISD, which underwent a full takeover in March, the district paid at least $412,000 to part ways with its former superintendent. Wichita Falls ISD, which kept its leadership, now pays a state-appointed conservator to oversee reforms.

TEA does not provide districts additional money to fund costs incurred from state intervention. However, said agency spokesperson Jake Kobersky, the state “works with district leadership to identify additional revenue sources” as part of the support it provides to all Texas ISDs.

Austin ISD is already struggling to stay afloat. The district ended last year with a $105 million deficit, and had to pass a budget with severe cuts this year to prevent a deeper shortfall. It closed 11 schools. Its reserves are still historically low, about half the amount typically required by board policy.

This year, cash reserves are so low that Austin ISD must borrow $140 million to cover payroll through November while it waits for the arrival of the property taxes that help fund normal operations.

Districts across the state have handled intervention costs by dipping into their reserves or eliminating existing programs to make way for new ones.

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Then comes the bill for any academic overhauls the districts approve. That money all comes from the district, too.

Under Miles and the board of managers, HISD spent millions on academic changes, including more staff, higher salaries and new equipment. HISD spent an extra $700,000 per campus in the first year in schools that adopted Miles’ expensive effort, New Education System (NES), which came with higher teacher salaries.

Nearly eight in 10 HISD schools this year earned A or B ratings, nearly double what it was before the 2023 takeover.

But those higher ratings came with a steep price tag. To compensate, HISD slashed hundreds of central office jobs, slashed transportation and social work services — decisions made amid parent protest. In 2024, HISD held a $4.4 billion bond for building and technology updates. Voters rejected it.

“The bond needed to fail because we would be approving a bond at a time when people would not be held accountable,” said Maria Benzon, a member of the HISD board who was removed. “There’s no board member to vote out if they did a bad job.”

Since the takeover, 21,000 HISD students have left the district, translating into about $190 million less in state funding. Fort Worth is also now facing a nearly $50 million shortfall next year as the new leadership institutes more expensive reforms and faces declining enrollment.

Before the takeover, it had a hefty reserve fund, Benzon said. Now it is regularly pulling money from that rainy day pot to cover costs.