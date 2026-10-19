Judicial Q&A: Justice Veronica Rivas-Molloy

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for Democratic judicial candidates. I ran a series of these for candidates in contested primaries, and now these are for the rest of the candidates. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic candidates, including links to interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and in which court do you preside?

My name is Veronica Rivas-Molloy. I am a Justice on the First Court of Appeals, where I have served since January 2021.

I am a wife, a mother, and an attorney with more than 25 years of experience. I am the first person in my family to graduate from college, the first to secure an advanced degree, and the first attorney.

When I was elected to the bench in 2020, I also became be the first judge in my family, the first immigrant elected to the First Court of Appeals, and only the third Hispanic woman to serve on the Court.

I am running for re-election to the First Court of Appeals because I am deeply committed to serving our community and upholding our system of justice. My record is clear: deep legal experience, a strong work ethic, and a steadfast commitment to the Constitution and the rule of law.

As the only candidate with judicial experience in my race, I bring sound judgment to the Court and will be ready on day one to continue the hard work this job requires. I hope to earn your trust and your vote again this November 3rd. It will be a privilege to continue serving you, our community, and the State of Texas.

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

The First Court of Appeals is a court of general jurisdiction. The Court consists of one chief justice and eight associate justices who hear civil, criminal, family, and probate appeals originating from trial courts. Although the Court is in Houston, Texas, the First Court of Appeals has a broad geographic footprint with jurisdiction over 10 counties: Austin, Brazoria, Chambers, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston, Grimes, Harris, Waller, and Washington.

3. What have been your main accomplishments during your time on this bench?

It has been an extraordinary privilege to serve on the First Court of Appeals, where I am now one of the most senior justices on the Court. During my time on the bench, I have authored hundreds of reasoned majority opinions and participated in the resolution of more than 1000 appeals involving civil, criminal, family, and probate matters.

My work on the Court has been recognized in the community through awards for Judicial Leadership in 2025 (Washington D.C.) and Judge of the Year in 2024 (Houston, Texas), through strong results in the Texas State Bar and Houston Bar Association 2026 judicial polls, where a majority of participating attorneys selected me as their choice for re-election to the First Court of Appeals, and through consistent majority ratings of “excellent” and “very good” in every Houston Bar Association judicial evaluation questionnaire conducted since my election to the Court. These recognitions reflect the values I strive to bring to my work every day: clarity, professionalism, fairness, diligence, and respect for the rule of law. Drawing on 25 years of legal experience, I am proud of the record I have built and remain deeply committed to fairness, judicial independence, and the rule of law.

In addition to my work on the Court, I am also proud of my work helping oversee the Court’s summer internship program, which gives students the opportunity to experience appellate practice firsthand and gain an understanding of the inner workings of an appellate court. I’ve had the privilege of mentoring numerous interns in my chambers, including first-generation students who are forging new paths for themselves and their families, and other students who are building upon their family’s legacy in the legal profession. Helping introduce these students to appellate practice and encouraging the next generation of lawyers has been one of the most rewarding aspects of my service on the Court.

4. What do you hope to accomplish in your courtroom going forward?

My priorities are efficiency, access, and education. One of the most pressing challenges facing the First Court of Appeals is managing its demanding caseload amid an increasing number of appellate filings statewide. I remain committed to working collaboratively with my colleagues to develop and implement procedures and strategies that improve efficiency while ensuring that every appeal receives the careful and thoughtful consideration it deserves.

I also hope to continue expanding opportunities for students to learn about and engage with our judicial system. This past year, through my work overseeing the Court’s summer internship program, we expanded the program to include college students in addition to law students.

Building on that success, I hope to further expand the program to provide opportunities for high school students to gain meaningful exposure to the Court and the legal profession. I also hope to collaborate with local bar associations to develop and host appellate continuing legal education programs at the courthouse, with the goal of encouraging greater participation by women and minority attorneys in appellate practice. I believe these initiatives can help strengthen the legal profession, expand access to educational opportunities, and foster greater understanding of the important work our courts do.

5. Why is this race important?

Every case decided by the First Court of Appeals is important because behind every appeal are real people, families, businesses, and communities. The Court hears civil, criminal, family, and probate matters involving issues that can have a profound impact on people’s lives, their families, their livelihoods, and their futures.

For many litigants, the First Court of Appeals is effectively the court of last resort. Unlike the Texas Supreme Court, which has discretionary jurisdiction and accepts only a limited number of cases for review each year, the First Court of Appeals must hear and decide all appeals properly filed before it and originating from trial courts in ten counties. This means that for most parties, the decisions the First Court of Appeals makes represent the final resolution of their cases. The decisions the Court makes also help shape Texas jurisprudence by establishing the precedent that guides trial courts, attorneys, and litigants.

That is why qualifications, experience, and a proven record of judicial service matter. Our community deserves judges who understand the law, appreciate the significance of the decisions they make, and have the experience, judgment, and work ethic necessary to give every case the careful and thoughtful consideration it deserves.

6. Why should people vote for you in November?

I am asking for your vote in November because having an experienced, independent, and impartial judiciary matters.

For the past six years, I’ve had the honor of serving as a Justice on the First Court of Appeals, where I have participated in the resolution of more than 1000 appeals involving civil, criminal, family, and probate matters. I am seeking re-election because I remain deeply committed to the rule of law and to ensuring that every person who comes before the court is treated fairly, impartially, and with dignity and respect. As a judge, my responsibility is to apply the law faithfully, respect precedent, carefully review the record, and ensure that every litigant receives a fair hearing. I believe that an independent judiciary, grounded in the rule of law, is essential to preserving public trust and confidence in our system of justice.

My record is clear: deep legal experience, a strong work ethic, and a steadfast commitment to the Constitution and the rule of law. I bring 25 years of legal experience to the bench. Before taking the bench, I spent 20 years as a trial and appellate lawyer representing individuals, small businesses, and companies in state and federal courts throughout Texas, across the country, and abroad. I began my legal career as a judicial law clerk to U.S. District Judge Ewing Werlein, Jr., in the Southern District of Texas. I later practiced at national firms, including Baker Botts and Jones Walker, developing extensive experience in complex litigation and appeals. I also served as a volunteer prosecutor for the City of Houston, trying numerous cases before juries.

But my resume tells only part of my story.

I am an immigrant who grew up along the El Paso–Juarez border. My parents taught me from an early age that education, hard work, integrity, and perseverance could open doors. Because of their sacrifices, I became the first person in my family to graduate from college and the first to attend law school and become an attorney. I graduated with honors from the University of Texas at El Paso with degrees in Criminal Justice and Spanish. I then attended the University of Houston Law Center, where I graduated magna cum laude, served on the Houston Law Review, and graduated at the top of my law school class. While attending law school, I also became a United States citizen.

These experiences shaped my life and my commitment to public service. They gave me a profound appreciation for the opportunities this country provided me and a deep respect for our Constitution and system of justice.

Today, I am the first immigrant elected to the First Court of Appeals and only the third Hispanic woman to serve on the Court. I am also a wife and mother. My husband and I have raised our three sons with the same values our parents instilled in us: hard work, integrity, service to others, and faith. Being a mother, wife, immigrant, first-generation college graduate, lawyer, and judge has shaped who I am and the perspective I bring to public service.

I am grateful that my judicial service has been recognized locally and nationally. I was named the 2024 Judge of the Year by the Hispanic Bar Association of Houston and received the 2025 Judicial Leadership Award from the Hispanic National Bar Foundation. I have received consistent ratings of “excellent” and “very good” in every Houston Bar Association judicial evaluation questionnaire conducted since my election, and I recently won the Texas State Bar and Houston Bar Association 2026 judicial polls, where a majority of participating attorneys selected me as their preferred choice for re-election to the First Court of Appeals.

But the recognition that matters most to me is the trust Texans placed in me when they elected me to this Court in 2020. Serving on the First Court of Appeals has been the greatest professional honor of my life and I remain committed to doing the hard work the job requires.

I respectfully ask for your consideration and your vote to continue serving as your Justice on the First Court of Appeals, where I will continue approaching the work on the Court as I always have—with experience, independence, integrity, hard work, and an unwavering commitment to the Constitution and the rule of law.

PREVIOUSLY:

Judge Damiane Dianne Curvey, 280th Family District Court

Judge M. Monica Singh, Harris County Civil Court at Law #4

Judge Cory Sepolio, 269th Civil District Court

Samantha Davis, 313th Juvenile District Court

Judge Melissa Morris, 263rd Criminal District Court

Judge Toria J. Finch, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #9

Judge Linda Marie Dunson, 309th Family District Court

Judge Kelley Andrews, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #6

Judge Angela Lancelin, 245th Family District Court

Judge Shannon Baldwin, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #4

Julie Countiss, First Court of Appeals, Place 4

Judge Lori Chambers Gray, 262nd Criminal District Court

Judge Teresa Waldrop, 312th Family District Court

Judge Veronica Nelson, 482nd Criminal District Court

Justice Amy Guerra, First Court of Appeals, Place 5

Okey Aniyam, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

BreAnna Schwartz, 497th Criminal District Court

Judge Jason Cox, Harris County Probate Court #3

Justice Chari Kelly, Supreme Court Justice, Place 2

Holly Taylor, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9

Judge Raul Rodriguez, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #13

Sarah Beth Landau, Chief Justice, 14th Court of Appeals

Judge Donna Roth, 295th Civil District Court

Judge Tonya Jones, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #15

Judge Erika Ramirez, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #8

Judge Sedrick Walker, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #11

From the primaries:

Judge Kristen Hawkins, Supreme Court Justice, Place 7

Sarah Beth Landau, Chief Justice of the Fourteenth Court of Appeals

Judge Tanya Garrison, 157th Civil District Court

Julia Maldonado, 183rd Criminal District Court

Judge Brian Warren, 209th Criminal District Court

Judge Josh Hill, 232nd Criminal District Court

Judge Leah Shapiro, 315th Juvenile District Court

Judge James Horwitz, Harris County Probate Court #4

Ebony Williams, Harris County Civil Court at Law #2

Judge Andrew Wright, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #7

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