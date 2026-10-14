ReconMR: Talarico 48, Paxton 44

From the inbox:

State Representative James Talarico (D) continues to lead Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) in the race for U.S. Senate, 48-44%, little changed from 49-43% in September, according to a new poll of likely Texas voters released today ReconMR. Incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott and his Democratic opponent, State Representative Gina Hinojosa, are separated by a single point, with Abbott up, 48-47%, after trailing Hinojosa by four points, 45-49%, in September.

“A Texas Democrat has not won an election to the U.S. Senate since 1988. With less than a month until Election Day, Talarico holds a small four-point lead over Paxton, 48-44%, after leading by six points last month,” ReconMR Senior Research Analyst Lindsey Hendren said. “Not surprisingly, both candidates are holding on to their partisan bases, as Talarico leads among Democrats 92-2% and Paxton leads among Republicans 87-7%. Likely independent voters favor Talarico by two-to-one, 60-30%.”

“Talarico holds a commanding 74-21% lead in Austin, but trails Paxton by 18 points in rural Texas. Talarico still leads by 18 points in San Antonio/South Texas (56-38%); however, it’s down from his 33-point lead in September. They are running virtually even in Houston and Talarico holds a slight advantage in Dallas-Fort Worth,” Hendren said.

Talarico has a 48-43% favorability rating, down slightly from 50-39% in September, while Paxton has a 40-55% favorability rating, up slightly from 38-55% in September.

“Can Texas Democrats – with a lot of help from outside money – flip a Republican-held Senate seat? Maybe. There’s still plenty of time between now and election day. The race for Senate will come down to three things: turnout, turnout, turnout.”

Abbott’s job approval rating remains underwater at 48-51%, a slight shift from 45-53% in September. His favorability rating is 46-50%, from 45-53%. Hinojosa has a 44-37% favorability rating, with 20% not knowing enough to have an opinion. In September, it was 48-27-25%.

“In an unusual predicament for the three-term governor, Abbott enters the final weeks of the campaign locked in the tightest of battles with Hinojosa, leading her by a single point, 48-47%,” Hendren said. “The race remains much more competitive than many anticipated earlier this year, or even just a few months ago. Abbott leads among Republicans 92-5%, and Hinojosa leads 94-2% among Democrats and 57-34% among likely independent voters. So while Hinojosa has work to do in becoming more known to voters, Abbott needs to cut into Hinojosa’s lead among independent voters if he’s to have another term as Texas Governor.

“Abbott has a 25-point lead in rural Texas, while Hinojosa leads 75-22% in Austin, 52-44% in Houston, and 53-42% in San Antonio/South. They’re tied at 48% among likely voters in Dallas-Fort Worth,” Hendren said.