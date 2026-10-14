That jet-setting Ken Paxton lifestyle, part 3

Holy moly.

As President Trump weighed endorsing Ken Paxton over incumbent Sen. John Cornyn of Texas this spring, he was told that damaging revelations were likely to surface about Paxton, according to people familiar with the conversations. Trump was dismissive and said there would be more negative material about Democratic nominee James Talarico. Trump plowed ahead and endorsed the scandal-plagued Texas attorney general, helping him win the Republican-primary runoff in May. Months later, that decision is looking like Trump’s biggest gamble of the midterms. Despite efforts by Paxton to paint his opponent as a far-left zealot, Talarico consistently holds a narrow lead in polls, raising a once unthinkable possibility: A Democrat could win statewide office in Texas for the first time since 1994. Meanwhile, damaging revelations about Paxton continue to emerge. A new scene that could join the list: a previously unreported New Year’s Eve 2024 celebration where Paxton partied in Dubai with two fugitives from U.S. justice and a woman who wasn’t his wife. As fireworks exploded over the Burj Khalifa skyscraper to welcome 2025, Paxton and his girlfriend Tracy Duhon watched from a luxury high-rise balcony full of people, according to a video of the gathering viewed by The Wall Street Journal, details of which were contained in court filings and confirmed by people familiar with the matter. Among those at the event with Texas’ top law-enforcement official were two Americans who had been indicted months before on federal healthcare-fraud charges but failed to return to the U.S., Anosh Ahmed and Sameer Suhail, according to the court records and people familiar with the matter. Ahmed, a healthcare executive, had donated $190,000 to Paxton, campaign-finance records show, including $25,000 days after he was indicted. Talarico has hammered Paxton over his jet-setting travels, accumulation of wealth in office, and his business associations. […] The two fugitives at the Dubai event had been both indicted in federal court in Illinois in 2024 on charges that they embezzled $15 million from a Chicago hospital where Ahmed was chief financial officer. A businessman with interests in Texas, Ahmed was later charged in a much larger scheme involving at least $195 million in alleged payments from the government for fraudulent Covid-19 tests, to which he has pleaded not guilty. Both men are now back in the U.S. to face the charges. Ahmed is in custody, and his attorneys have said in court filings that he was abroad at the time of the first indictment and his return to the U.S. was delayed by family health issues. Suhail’s attorney, Adam Sheppard, said civil matters in Dubai affected Suhail’s ability to travel after the indictment and he returned voluntarily when they were resolved. The video of the event, taken by another guest at the party, was cited in a filing in a Texas civil court case in which that guest is a defendant. […] Paxton met Duhon, a Christian influencer who became his girlfriend, at the Kentucky Derby in 2024, people with knowledge of the relationship said. She divorced her husband the following year, and Paxton’s divorce is pending. Tabloid photos captured the pair as they traveled through Europe over this past summer, while Talarico’s campaign ramped up.

See here and here for the previous entries in this series. Here’s the video:

Absolutely losing it at this vid. KPax is an artist and we have an obligation to let him keep developing his art — Christopher Hooks (@cd_hooks) 8:34 PM – 12 October 2026

Full marks to the WSJ multimedia team here. I just have a couple of general thoughts here, because this is all so bonkers. As someone who has believed for a very long time that Ken Paxton is super crooked, even I am amazed by all this recent reporting. It’s wild to think about, but Paxton almost certainly could have kept on doing what he was doing without the public being aware of it had he chosen to run for re-election instead of aim for US Senate. Maybe he’d be a victim of this blue wave anyway – he’s been the low scorer or close to it among Republicans in most recent elections – but he’d escape all this scrutiny, as there’d be no real incentive to look too closely at what he’s been up to. Pride goeth and all that.

The other point is that while in some sense this is more titillating than anything else, there remain serious unanswered questions about how the Paxtons – both of them – became very wealthy while their main income was his government salary. There was a federal investigation into this once – a grand jury, an FBI probe, some possible charges – but then in came Donald Trump and away it all went. Could something else like it be revived under a new President and a real Justice Department? Maybe, if the evidence hasn’t been lost or destroyed, and if the statutes of limitations haven’t run out, and if the will and resources exist among the thirty bajillion other priorities. My point is we talk about these things mostly in passing, often in the same sentence or paragraph as the old state securities fraud charges that never would have amounted to all that much even if he’d been convicted on all counts. There was a time when just reporting on charges like these might be enough to put pressure on someone to resign. Now it’s just a bit of color on a more outrageous but less substantive story. This is the world we live in now. But maybe, just maybe, this will be enough this time.

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