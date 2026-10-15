UH/Hobby poll: Talarico leads by 22 in Harris County

That’s the kind of number we’re looking for.

A new survey of likely Harris County voters conducted by the University of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs shows Democratic U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico leading heavily against his Republican opponent, Ken Paxton. The same survey also shows Democratic state Rep. Gina Hinojosa on track to beat Republican Gov. Greg Abbott as Harris County’s favored gubernatorial candidate as Abbott seeks to win an unprecedented fourth term. According to the survey, 58% of likely Harris County voters said they plan to vote for state Rep. Talarico for the U.S. Senate, compared to 36% for Attorney General Paxton, while 2% said Libertarian candidate Ted Brown, and 4% were still unsure. “This is a flashing warning light for Paxton supporters,” said Mark Jones, political science fellow at Rice University’s Baker Institute and coauthor of the survey. “This is the type of result that, if it translates to a similar trend statewide, would signal that Talarico is in the driver’s seat or, at least right now, with a modest advantage to win on November 3.” The survey shows Talarico with a 32-percentage point lead over Paxton in Harris County among women and an 8-percentage point lead over Paxton among men. In addition, Talarico now leads Paxton in the county among Blacks and Latinos, as well as across voters under 55. Talarico is also effectively tied with Paxton in the county among whites and among voters 55 and older. In the Texas gubernatorial contest, 56% of likely Harris County voters support Hinojosa, compared to 40% for Abbott, 2% for Libertarian Pat Dixon, and 2% unsure. Latino and Black voters in the county favor Hinojosa over Abbott by a large double-digit margin, while Abbott leads Hinojosa among likely Harris County white voters by six percentage points. Hinojosa leads Abbott by double-digit margins among all age groups under 55, while the two are statistically tied among likely voters 55 and older. “That isn’t dramatic enough to cause Abbott to lose,” Jones said. “If Abbott is able to perform as well in Harris County as this poll indicates, then he should still be well positioned to win statewide, albeit by a much smaller margin than back in ’22, let alone in 2018 or 2014.” Underscoring the lead of both Democratic candidates in their respective races, the poll shows 63% of Harris County likely voters believe things in Texas are headed in the wrong direction. “Only 33% think the country is going in the right direction, and that ties Paxton very closely to Trump,” Jones said. “The national trends and Donald Trump’s low approval rating is really hurting Republican candidates in Harris County, especially those with a more partisan profile, like Ken Paxton and Greg Abbott.”

Here’s the poll data and landing page. This same poll also covered the Harris County Judge race and the two Harris County Commissioners Court races, and I’ll get to them in a separate post. The points I want to make for these two results are as follows:

1. This poll is of a piece with the recent TSU poll of Fort Bend County, which had Talarico up by 18 and Gina Hinojosa up by 11, with the comparison to Beto beating Ted Cruz there in 2018 by 12. In Harris County in 2018, Beto beat Cruz by 16.7 points, so again Talarico is ahead of the pace by a decent amount, while Hinojosa is basically on it. That’s consistent with statewide polls showing Talarico up by a bit and Hinojosa down by a bit. Nothing is determinative, just that there are no outliers here.

2. I have been asked what percentage of the vote Talarico will need to hit in Harris County to win statewide. I’ve pondered this question in reverse in the past, by comparing how statewide candidates do in Harris County and how that compares to their overall results. You’ll note I published that right around this time in 2022, when we were all worried about holding onto the countywide wins we’d had in 2018. The short answer, which I updated after the 2022 election, is that on average a statewide Dem does about nine points better in Harris County than they did statewide. (I did the same calculation recently for 2024, though I haven’t written it up because of time and capacity limitations, and the number there was slightly less than nine points, so still in the same range.) The point there was to show that a candidate getting, say, 42 percent statewide was likely to win Harris County, and that would generally mean good results for the rest of the ticket. Which is more or less what we got, in both 2022 and 2024.

What that suggests is that a candidate who gets about 59 percent in Harris County should be at least on the cusp of fifty percent statewide. (As I showed a long time ago, in a race with one or more third-party candidates, the actual number needed to win is usually in the 48-49% range.) There are multiple factors to consider here, and you’ll notice in those earlier links about county-versus-state that the difference between Harris and statewide used to be a lot less. It’s increased in part because Harris is more blue now relative to the state than it used to be. This is similar to the phenomenon about Tarrant County, which used to be a real bellwether for the state but is less so now because it’s shifted blue more than the state did. (If that weren’t the case, Beto would have won in 2018 because he carried Tarrant, as did Biden in 2020, and Allred in 2024). But who knows what else is going on around the state, with disaffected Republicans and possibly depressed turnout in rural and exurban areas?

The bottom line is that in my head, the answer is “you need 60% in Harris County to win statewide”. But that comes with error bars, and if you’re the top-performing candidate then you need to do better than that to drag your ballotmates across the finish line with you. And we have other races to win in Harris County – State Rep seats, the appellate courts, etc. If 60% is the bar – and I do think if Talarico or any other Dem gets there, they win – then I want them to vault over it, not just barely clear it.

3. A year ago at this time, UH/Hobby Center did its first look at the Senate race, and they had both John Cornyn and Ken Paxton up on the various possible Democrats by three or four points. I called that a red flag for the Republicans, both because it was such an obvious dropoff from 2024 but also because there were already warning signs about deterioration in their level of support because of the various Trump fuckups and atrocities. I said at that time:

I have to ask, what do you think is likely to happen that will make these disaffected Trump voters go back to him? I think it’s more likely that these numbers get worse for Republicans between now and [next November].

I get a lot of things wrong, but I think I got that one right.

4. Just to rub it in a bit, Campos once again reminds us of Greg Abbott’s vow from last December to “pour $25 million into his effort to turn Harris County — a Democratic stronghold he lost by 10 percentage points in 2022 — ‘dark red'”. How’s that working out for you, Greg?

See the previous post for more on the other poll of Harris County. Let me know what you think about this one.

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