Interview with County Commissioner Lesley Briones

Our final planned interview for the 2026 cycle is with one of the most prominent local candidates. Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones is running for her first re-election, after her win in 2022 implemented a 4-1 Democratic advantage on Commissioners Court. A South Texas native and Harvard graduate, she had served as General Counsel and Chief Operating Officer of the Laura & John Arnold Foundation before being appointed Judge of Harris County Civil Court at Law #4 in 2019. She’s gained a reputation as a hard worker and a vocal advocate for priorities such as new District Criminal Courts, flood mitigation projects and domestic violence resources, the creation of the County’s first LGBTQIA+ Commission, and more. Here’s the interview I did with her in the 2022 primary for this position, and here’s the interview for the current election:
Here’s the transcript, courtesy of Greg Wythe. And that wraps it up for 2026, I hope you enjoyed the interviews and found them useful. Next year is a Mayoral election, so you know what I’ll be doing in a few more months. Let me know what you think.
PREVIOUSLY:
Rep. Jon Rosenthal – Railroad Commissioner – Transcript
Sen. Nathan Johnson – Attorney General – Transcript
Clayton Tucker – Ag Commissioner – Transcript
Sen. Sarah Eckhardt – Comptroller – Transcript
Commissioner Adrian Garcia – Harris County Commissioners Court, Precinct 2 – Transcript
Shaun Finnie – CD02 – Transcript
Michelle Palmer – SBOE6 – Transcript
Chris Ehlinger – HCAD Position 2 – Transcript
Jesus Nieto – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript
Benjamin Flores – Land Commissioner – Transcript
Michelle Williams – HD127 – Transcript
Tyler Smith – HD138 – Transcript
Josh Wallenstein – HD133 – Transcript
Cris Moses – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript
Sara McGee – HD132 – Transcript
Odus Evbagharu – HD135 – Transcript
Stefanie Bord – HD126 – Transcript
Darlene Breaux – HD149 – Transcript
Jourdyn Wilson – HCAD Position 2 – Transcript
Rep. Lizzie Fletcher – CD07 – Transcript
Rep. Gene Wu – HD137 – Transcript
Teneshia Hudspeth – Harris County Clerk – Transcript
Silky Joshi Malik – HCDE, Position 7, At Large – Transcript
From the primaries:
Leticia Gutierrez – CD09 – Transcript
Christian Menefee, CD18 (from the special election) – Transcript
Rep. Sylvia Garcia, CD29 – Transcript
Melissa McDonough – CD38 – Transcript
Justin Early, CD31 – Transcript
Rep. Vikki Goodwin – Lieutenant Governor – Transcript
Staci Childs – HD131 – Transcript
Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge – Transcript
Abbie Kamin – Harris County Attorney – Transcript
Traci Gibson, HCDP Chair – Transcript