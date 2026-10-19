Interview with County Commissioner Lesley Briones

Posted on October 19, 2026 by Charles Kuffner

Commissioner Lesley Briones

Our final planned interview for the 2026 cycle is with one of the most prominent local candidates. Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones is running for her first re-election, after her win in 2022 implemented a 4-1 Democratic advantage on Commissioners Court. A South Texas native and Harvard graduate, she had served as General Counsel and Chief Operating Officer of the Laura & John Arnold Foundation before being appointed Judge of Harris County Civil Court at Law #4 in 2019. She’s gained a reputation as a hard worker and a vocal advocate for priorities such as new District Criminal Courts, flood mitigation projects and domestic violence resources, the creation of the County’s first LGBTQIA+ Commission, and more. Here’s the interview I did with her in the 2022 primary for this position, and here’s the interview for the current election:

Here’s the transcript, courtesy of Greg Wythe. And that wraps it up for 2026, I hope you enjoyed the interviews and found them useful. Next year is a Mayoral election, so you know what I’ll be doing in a few more months. Let me know what you think.

PREVIOUSLY:

Rep. Jon Rosenthal – Railroad Commissioner – Transcript
Sen. Nathan Johnson – Attorney General – Transcript
Clayton Tucker – Ag Commissioner – Transcript
Sen. Sarah Eckhardt – Comptroller – Transcript
Commissioner Adrian Garcia – Harris County Commissioners Court, Precinct 2 – Transcript
Shaun Finnie – CD02 – Transcript
Michelle Palmer – SBOE6 – Transcript
Chris Ehlinger – HCAD Position 2 – Transcript
Jesus Nieto – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript
Benjamin Flores – Land Commissioner – Transcript
Michelle Williams – HD127 – Transcript
Tyler Smith – HD138 – Transcript
Josh Wallenstein – HD133 – Transcript
Cris Moses – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript
Sara McGee – HD132 – Transcript
Odus Evbagharu – HD135 – Transcript
Stefanie Bord – HD126 – Transcript
Darlene Breaux – HD149 – Transcript
Jourdyn Wilson – HCAD Position 2 – Transcript
Rep. Lizzie Fletcher – CD07 – Transcript
Rep. Gene Wu – HD137 – Transcript
Teneshia Hudspeth – Harris County Clerk – Transcript
Silky Joshi Malik – HCDE, Position 7, At Large – Transcript

From the primaries:

Leticia Gutierrez – CD09 – Transcript
Christian Menefee, CD18 (from the special election) – Transcript
Rep. Sylvia Garcia, CD29 – Transcript
Melissa McDonough – CD38 – Transcript
Justin Early, CD31 – Transcript

Rep. Vikki Goodwin – Lieutenant Governor – Transcript

Staci Childs – HD131 – Transcript

Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge – Transcript
Abbie Kamin – Harris County Attorney – Transcript
Traci Gibson, HCDP Chair – Transcript

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