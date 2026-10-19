Interview with County Commissioner Lesley Briones

Our final planned interview for the 2026 cycle is with one of the most prominent local candidates. Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones is running for her first re-election, after her win in 2022 implemented a 4-1 Democratic advantage on Commissioners Court. A South Texas native and Harvard graduate, she had served as General Counsel and Chief Operating Officer of the Laura & John Arnold Foundation before being appointed Judge of Harris County Civil Court at Law #4 in 2019. She’s gained a reputation as a hard worker and a vocal advocate for priorities such as new District Criminal Courts, flood mitigation projects and domestic violence resources, the creation of the County’s first LGBTQIA+ Commission, and more. Here’s the interview I did with her in the 2022 primary for this position, and here’s the interview for the current election:

Here’s the transcript, courtesy of Greg Wythe. And that wraps it up for 2026, I hope you enjoyed the interviews and found them useful. Next year is a Mayoral election, so you know what I’ll be doing in a few more months. Let me know what you think.

PREVIOUSLY:

Rep. Jon Rosenthal – Railroad Commissioner – Transcript

Sen. Nathan Johnson – Attorney General – Transcript

Clayton Tucker – Ag Commissioner – Transcript

Sen. Sarah Eckhardt – Comptroller – Transcript

Commissioner Adrian Garcia – Harris County Commissioners Court, Precinct 2 – Transcript

Shaun Finnie – CD02 – Transcript

Michelle Palmer – SBOE6 – Transcript

Chris Ehlinger – HCAD Position 2 – Transcript

Jesus Nieto – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript

Benjamin Flores – Land Commissioner – Transcript

Michelle Williams – HD127 – Transcript

Tyler Smith – HD138 – Transcript

Josh Wallenstein – HD133 – Transcript

Cris Moses – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript

Sara McGee – HD132 – Transcript

Odus Evbagharu – HD135 – Transcript

Stefanie Bord – HD126 – Transcript

Darlene Breaux – HD149 – Transcript

Jourdyn Wilson – HCAD Position 2 – Transcript

Rep. Lizzie Fletcher – CD07 – Transcript

Rep. Gene Wu – HD137 – Transcript

Teneshia Hudspeth – Harris County Clerk – Transcript

Silky Joshi Malik – HCDE, Position 7, At Large – Transcript

From the primaries:

Leticia Gutierrez – CD09 – Transcript

Christian Menefee, CD18 (from the special election) – Transcript

Rep. Sylvia Garcia, CD29 – Transcript

Melissa McDonough – CD38 – Transcript

Justin Early, CD31 – Transcript

Rep. Vikki Goodwin – Lieutenant Governor – Transcript

Staci Childs – HD131 – Transcript

Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge – Transcript

Abbie Kamin – Harris County Attorney – Transcript

Traci Gibson, HCDP Chair – Transcript

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