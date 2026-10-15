UH/Hobby poll: Plummer, Garcia, Briones all lead

Solid stuff.

Democrat Letitia Plummer holds a 7-point lead over Orlando Sanchez, her Republican opponent, in the race to succeed Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, according to a poll published Tuesday by the University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs.

Of the 2,750 likely voters surveyed, 47% said they planned to support Plummer, compared to 40% who favored Sanchez. Undecided voters accounted for the remaining 13% of those surveyed. More respondents viewed both candidates favorably than unfavorably, but nearly half of those surveyed said they did not know enough about either to form an opinion.

Harris County commissioners recently approved the highest tax rate in decades just weeks after voting to increase most county elected officials’ salaries to $305,000.

Rice University political scientist Mark Jones said those decisions, while unpopular, are being overshadowed by widespread voter backlash to President Donald Trump’s policies.

The 13% of undecided voters in the county judge race also broadly lean Democrat, Jones said, likely widening Plummer’s lead.

“Trump’s declining approval ratings have dragged his fellow Republicans down, both nationally, but also here in Harris County, making what was already a very difficult task even more challenging,” Jones said. “Sanchez is outperforming both (Gov. Greg) Abbott and (GOP U.S. Senate nominee) Ken Paxton, but he’s still in a deficit. We’re at a point where it’s really difficult to envision a Republican winning countywide in Harris County.”

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Republicans also face uphill battles in the two county commissioner races on this year’s ballot, the poll showed.

Incumbent Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia, a Democrat, has a 12-point lead over Republican challenger Richard Vega. Garcia even enjoyed some crossover support from what Jones said was a “non-trivial” number of Republicans.

Those voters, Jones said, are likely drawn to Garcia’s background in law enforcement — he previously was a Houston police officer and served as Harris County sheriff — and his more moderate stances on key issues.

“He’s getting about 10% of Republicans’ support on average, and that’s in a district that already leans Democrat,” Jones said. “That in and of itself is enough to clinch victory.”

Most respondents indicated they didn’t know who Vega was — a problem Vega likely does not have the campaign funding to overcome by November, Jones said.

The outlook is slightly better for Steve Radack, a Republican running against Commissioner Lesley Briones in Precinct 4. Radack previously served as Precinct 3 commissioner for 32 years — experience that has helped him build him the name recognition Vega lacks, Jones said.

But Radack still trailed Briones by 8 points, according to the poll.

Ultimately, Jones said, in an expected wave year for Democrats, it’s difficult for local Republican candidates to convince voters to make an exception midway through the ballot.

“You’re going to have a large proportion of voters clearly leaning Democrat. They’re going to vote for James Talarico. They’re going to vote for Gina Hinojosa,” Jones said. “When they get this far down on the ballot, what is going to make them change their minds and vote for a Radack or a Vega?”