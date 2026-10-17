San Antonio sues to stop ICE detention center

Good.

San Antonio filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday seeking to halt development of a planned immigration detention facility on the East Side until federal authorities comply with environmental review requirements.

The lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement seeks to stop the conversion of a nearly 640,000-square-foot warehouse acquired by ICE in January on Southeast Loop 410 into an immigration detention and processing facility capable of holding up to 1,500 people.

City Attorney Andy Segovia announced the legal action Tuesday morning alongside Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones and several City Council members, marking the city’s most significant effort yet to challenge the proposed facility.

The lawsuit centers on the National Environmental Policy Act, or NEPA, which requires federal agencies to assess the potential environmental effects of major projects before proceeding. The city is asking a federal judge to prevent DHS and ICE from moving forward with development until the required environmental review is completed.

Segovia said those reviews go beyond assessing air and water quality to consider how a project could affect the surrounding community, including its economy, history and culture.

“With a facility of this size and scope, within the core urban core of San Antonio, these sorts of reviews are even more critical,” Segovia said. “It’s very clear to see that there will be these impacts, and the law is there to make sure that those impacts are mitigated.”

The lawsuit follows months of unsuccessful attempts by city officials to obtain information about the conversion, development plans and potential environmental impacts of the facility.

Since February, city officials have sent five letters to DHS and ICE seeking details about the proposed facility, including environmental reviews, permitting requirements and opportunities for public input.

Federal officials responded to one letter in June, promising to coordinate with the city, seek community feedback and share engineering and design reports before beginning work.

But Jones said the city has received none of that information, even as ICE awarded a $17.3 million contract to GardaWorld Federal Services, a contractor involved in Florida’s controversial “Alligator Alcatraz” detention facility, to renovate the warehouse.

“We have been very patient with the federal authorities, in particular DHS and ICE, on this issue,” Jones said. “San Antonio is done waiting.”