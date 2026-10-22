Texas blog roundup for the week of October 19

The Texas Progressive Alliance celebrates the start of early voting as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff interpreted a poll of Harris County and what level of support James Talarico needs to have there to win statewide.

SocraticGadfly released his Gadfly slate.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project posted about a new well-resourced ICE spy/intelligence service that has Houston on its list of places it will operate.

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And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Texas Monthly reviews the most recent “dumbest week ever” in our state’s politics.

“Maria Puerto” explains why she sued four members of Students for Life.

The Great God Pan Is Dead finds another example of Jeffrey Epstein’s corrosive effect on the art world, some of which have a Houston connection.

Mean Green Cougar Red hopes the Topo Chico shortage of 2026 is finally over.

Courier Texas summarizes the Ken Paxton audio leaks so far.

The Current catches former Speaker Dade Phelan on the GOP’s electoral freakout.

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