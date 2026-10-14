ICE may have “deliberately” run into Miguel Parra-Hernandez with a car

Jesus Christ.

District Attorney Sean Teare’s office is investigating the Saturday wreck involving an ICE agent who struck a fleeing construction worker as a potential aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators believe the agent may have run Miguel Parra-Hernandez down, breaking his legs, as he and another man abandoned their truck and ran, Teare said Monday, cautioning that more investigationfrom experts on crash reconstruction and use of force is needed.

Based on their initial review of evidence, including surveillance footage, the crash near Clay Road and Highway 6 stood out to Teare as an example of the federal government’s increasing brazenness while carrying out immigration enforcement in the Houston area.

“Multiple investigators who have decades of experience investigating auto-pedestrian crashes have all watched the surveillance, seen the scene and believe it is not an accidental strike,” said Teare, who previously led the Harris County District Attorney’s Office’s vehicular crimes division as a prosecutor.

After the crash, ICE officials said they were targeting a man identified as Jose Mendoza-Cervantes, who the agency alleges had previously been convicted of crimes and deported. Parra-Hernandez was struck as he ran in front of the ICE agent’s Jeep Cherokee.

Parra-Hernandez’s attorney, Kim Bruno, said Monday her client does not know Mendoza-Cervantes. FIEL Houston officials also don’t believe the man depicted in a photo shared by ICE was in the vehicle with Parra-Hernandez, but they have plans to reveal more about the individual Wednesday.

“Miguel has never met him — has no relationship with him,” Bruno said during a news conference on Clay Road.

Parra-Hernandez, 48, remains hospitalized at Memorial Hermann Katy after undergoing surgery. FIEL Houston officials said he has lived in Houston for 34 years with no criminal record.

Teare believes the ICE agents may have been equipped with body-worn or dash cameras, but it’s unclear if the cameras were recording. Surveillance footage from a nearby business showed the ICE agent jumping a curb to cross a lane of traffic to reach the fleeing men as they ran away. His vehicle had emergency lights installed, but the lights were not activated, footage shows.

Prosecutors plan to look for additional footage from other businesses and witnesses to piece together a timeline of the crash. In this case, investigators believe a driver in an idling pickup truck may have witnessed the moment the ICE vehicle struck Parra-Hernandez in the parking lot.