Multiple polls and other indicators

We’ll start here:

A new poll from the University of Texas at Austin found Democrats with narrow leads in nearly every statewide race after trailing their Republican challengers in the same poll just two months ago — a sign of an increasingly competitive midterm election just days from early voting. U.S. Senate nominee James Talarico and Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Vikki Goodwin each held 3-percentage-point leads over Republicans Ken Paxton and Dan Patrick, respectively. Nathan Johnson, Gina Hinojosa and Jon Rosenthal had 1-point leads in their races for attorney general, governor and Railroad Commission. Only in the comptroller race, featuring Don Huffines and Democrat Sarah Eckhardt, did a Republican hold an edge. Every statewide race was within the margin of error and only Talarico had support from a full 50% of voters. James Henson, director of the Texas Politics Project, said the newfound Democratic competitiveness is driven by a big gap in enthusiasm between Democratic and Republican voters. The poll found 72% of Democrats were either extremely or very enthusiastic about the election, compared to 62% of Republicans. More than half of Democrats, 53%, said they were extremely enthusiastic. Just 37% of Republicans said the same. “That’s really significant,” Henson said. “That is going to be what the last two weeks of this campaign are about — it’s about Republican campaigns trying to drive up Democratic negatives and trying to stir what is right now a pretty uninspired Republican electorate in the state.” No Democrat has won statewide since 1994. The poll found Gina Hinojosa led Gov. Greg Abbott 49-48. Hinojosa trailed the Republican incumbent by 5 percentage points in the same survey in August. Hinojosa was buoyed by strong support from independents, who backed her 67-17, and Hispanic voters, who preferred her 56-42 — two key groups she will need to win by wide margins to pull off an upset victory over the three-term governor. The poll included two parts: one of 1,200 registered voters who were asked about broad trends, and another of 821 likely voters who were given trial ballots. The survey was conducted from Sept. 25 to Oct. 5.

Here’s the poll page. In August they had Talarico up 42-39, with far more undecideds. They also had Republicans leading in every other race. A comparison:

AUGUST

Talarico 42 – Paxton 39

Abbott 45 – Hinojosa 40

Patrick 42 – Goodwin 35

Middleton 40 – Johnson 35

Huffines 40 – Eckhardt 34

OCTOBER

Talarico 50 – Paxton 47

Hinojosa 49 – Abbott 48

Goodwin 49 – Patrick 46

Johnson 48 – Middleton 47

Huffines 47 – Eckhardt 46

Jon Rosenthal 47 – Bo French 46

They didn’t poll Railroad Commissioner in August, presumably because it wasn’t on anyone’s radar back then. Make of this what you will – there are more results to discuss, but as Evan Smith noted, they nailed the Governor’s race in 2022, and as Axios noted, they nailed the Senate race in 2026.

Next up is Marist:

In the race for U.S. Senate in Texas, Democrat James Talarico and Republican Ken Paxton are competitive with only two points separating the two candidates among likely voters statewide. Talarico is +4 points against Paxton among registered voters, notched down slightly from six points last month. Looking at the generic congressional ballot question, the Republicans are +5 points against the Democrats on the ballot among likely voters. However, the margin narrows among registered voters where Republicans are +3 points. Less than one month ago, the Democratic candidates had a 3-pont edge among registered voters. In the Texas governor’s race, incumbent Republican Greg Abbott is +4 points against Democratic challenger Gina Hinojosa among likely voters. Among registered voters, just one point separates the two gubernatorial candidates. Previously, Hinojosa had a 3-point edge against Abbott among registered voters. Sharp partisan divides underscore these hotly contested races as do impressions of President Donald Trump and financial worries.

The numbers are Talarico up 47-45, and Abbott up over Hinojosa 49-45. In September, they had Talarico up 50-44, and Hinojosa up 49-46. Is this an example of Republicans finally catching up, maybe because their gazillions of TV ads are having an effect, in a way that I said the ReconMR poll wasn’t? Well maybe, but consider this: In the data for the September poll, “The partisan breakdown for this survey among registered voters is 33% Democrat, 39% Republican, and 25% independent.” In the data for this poll, “The partisan breakdown for this survey among registered voters is 30% Democrat, 41% Republican, and 25% independent. The partisan breakdown for this survey among likely voters is 28% Democrat, 42% Republican, and 26% independent.” That’s a significant shift. Maybe that’s evidence that Republicans are getting more engaged – it would show up in the numbers if they were – but it’s fair to say that this would be a bit of an outlier compared to other polls.

But it’s a data point and so we take it for what it is. Now here’s another data point.

Alex Mealer is running a tighter race than many expected when Texas Republicans redrew the 9th Congressional District to heavily favor the GOP last year, according to new polling by the University of Houston. Mealer holds a six-point lead over Democrat Leticia Gutierrez in the race to replace outgoing Democratic Rep. Al Green, whose district was one of five targeted by Texas Republicans during the redistricting effort of 2025. Roughly 48% of likely voters surveyed earlier this month supported Mealer, compared to 42% for Gutierrez, with 10% undecided. Mealer’s lead may be too much for Gutierrez to overcome less than a month before election day, said lead researcher Renée Cross. But the single-digit advantage in a district drawn as a shoo-in for Republicans illustrates how dissatisfied voters have become with the GOP under President Donald Trump, she said. Trump would have carried the district under its current boundaries – which cover southeast Harris County and parts of Liberty County – by 20 points in 2024. But the poll shows 53% of likely 9th District voters now have an unfavorable view of the president, compared to 46% who support him. “To see Trump down by seven points among ruby red Republicans, I think would be alarming for any Republican whether they’re running statewide or in CD-9,” Cross said. “So I’m sure Mealer is looking at those numbers closely.” The Democratic nominee was always going to be an underdog in the new 9th District, and Gutierrez entered the general election at a massive disadvantage in fundraising and name recognition. She had raised just $50,000 by the end of June, according to campaign finance reports, compared to Mealer’s $2 million. Nearly 40% of likely voters also said they did not know enough about Gutierrez to form an opinion of her, the poll showed. Less than 25% of voters said the same about Mealer, who ran a close race for Harris County judge in 2022.

You can find this poll’s press release here and its data here. Remember when Leticia Gutierrez released an internal poll last month that said she was trailing by just six points? Doesn’t llok so outlandish now, does it? That internal poll had Trump’s approval rating at 46-51, with Talarico down one to Paxton and Hinojosa down two to Abbot? This poll?

President Donald Trump is viewed favorably by 46% of TX-9 likely voters, and unfavorably by 53%, with 1% not knowing enough about him to have an opinion. In the November 2026 Texas U.S. Senate election, Republican Ken Paxton leads Democrat James Talarico by 1 percentage point among TX-9 likely voters. In the November 2024 Texas U.S. Senate election, Republican Ted Cruz bested Democrat Colin Allred by 12 percentage points in TX-9. In the November 2026 Texas gubernatorial election, Republican Greg Abbott leads Democrat Gina Hinojosa by 4 percentage points among TX-9 likely voters. In the November 2022 Texas gubernatorial election, Abbott bested Democrat Beto O’Rourke by 13 percentage points in TX-9.

All consistent with Talarico leading statewide and Hinojosa at least being close.

Two other items, neither of which are polls but both of which suggest how the wind is blowing. One, Republicans have given up on CD28, meaning that we’ll still have Rep. Henry Cuellar to kick around. The DOwnballot gets into that and some more (you’ll need to register for free access to their daily digest to see it all). And two, Dems are spending bit to flip CD23, which they hadn’t originally planned to do. But Katy Padilla Stout is a good candidate, Brandon Herrera is a terrible candidate, and the environment is about as good as it gets. I haven’t seen any polling here, but the national Dem committees have their pick of targets, so they’re seeing something here (and in CD15 as well). It’s more than possible that the Republicans could net nothing from their re-redistricting effort. And again, all this is consistent with the statewide polling.

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