Judicial Q&A: Judge Sedrick Walker

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for Democratic judicial candidates. I ran a series of these for candidates in contested primaries, and now these are for the rest of the candidates. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic candidates, including links to interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and in which court do you preside?

Hello, I am Sedrick T. Walker II, and I have served as the Presiding Judge of Harris County Criminal Court at Law No. 11 since January 1, 2019. In addition to my normal duties, I currently serve as the Local Administrative Statutory County Court Judge for Harris County (21 total courts). I previously served in an administrative capacity as the Presiding Judge of the Harris County Criminal Courts at Law.

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

County Criminal Court at Law No. 11 is one of sixteen courts in Harris County with jurisdiction over Class A and Class B misdemeanor criminal cases, appeals of the suspension of a driver’s license, requests for occupational driver’s licenses, and appellate jurisdiction in appeals of criminal cases from justice courts and municipal courts in the county. Misdemeanor cases filed in these courts include Driving While Intoxicated, Assault, Theft of Property, Criminal Trespass, and Possession of Marihuana (Under Four Ounces).

3. What have been your main accomplishments during your time on this bench?

I am extremely proud of the work I’ve done as a judge in the Harris County S.O.B.E.R. Court Program. S.O.B.E.R. Court is a team-oriented substance abuse treatment court program for individuals on probation for Driving While Intoxicated that need treatment and intensive supervision. The goal of this program is to prevent repeat offending through rehabilitation and recovery. In addition to the judge, members of the S.O.B.E.R. Court team include a supervision officer, a treatment counselor, Sheriff’s deputies, a prosecutor, and a defense attorney. In 2023, we received the Outstanding DWI Court Team Award from the Texas Center for the Judiciary.

Another major accomplishment is working with my colleagues to establish the “Fresh Start” record sealing program. Over the last decade, the Texas Legislature has expanded the availability of criminal record sealing opportunities for individuals that have completed their sentence or period of community supervision (probation or deferred adjudication). Through Fresh Start, eligibility for record sealing is evaluated under state law, and if eligible, a petition for nondisclosure or expunction is filed without cost to the participant. Since the program’s launch in 2022, nearly 4,000 people have received assistance through the Fresh Start program.

4. What do you hope to accomplish in your courtroom going forward?

Going forward my primary focus is maintaining the efficiency of the court, continuing to achieve success with our S.O.B.E.R. Court program, and making the court a learning ground for emerging attorneys and court professionals. Additionally, we are scheduled to receive major upgrades to our courtroom technology which I hope to implement swiftly to assist our jurors during trial proceedings.

5. Why is this race important?

This race is important because misdemeanor cases can profoundly affect the parties involved, potentially leading to outcomes with major short-term and long-term consequences. As such, it’s critical to keep experienced and dedicated judges in these positions to ensure that justice is served fairly and impartially in every case.

6. Why should people vote for you in November?

The residents of Harris County should vote for me because I am highly experienced and possess the characteristics of a great judge – fair, knowledgeable, organized, and hard working. These qualities have helped me to earn the respect of attorneys, my judicial colleagues, and other stakeholders within our local justice system.

PREVIOUSLY:

Judge Damiane Dianne Curvey, 280th Family District Court

Judge M. Monica Singh, Harris County Civil Court at Law #4

Judge Cory Sepolio, 269th Civil District Court

Samantha Davis, 313th Juvenile District Court

Judge Melissa Morris, 263rd Criminal District Court

Judge Toria J. Finch, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #9

Judge Linda Marie Dunson, 309th Family District Court

Judge Kelley Andrews, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #6

Judge Angela Lancelin, 245th Family District Court

Judge Shannon Baldwin, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #4

Julie Countiss, First Court of Appeals, Place 4

Judge Lori Chambers Gray, 262nd Criminal District Court

Judge Teresa Waldrop, 312th Family District Court

Judge Veronica Nelson, 482nd Criminal District Court

Justice Amy Guerra, First Court of Appeals, Place 5

Okey Aniyam, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

BreAnna Schwartz, 497th Criminal District Court

Judge Jason Cox, Harris County Probate Court #3

Justice Chari Kelly, Supreme Court Justice, Place 2

Holly Taylor, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9

Judge Raul Rodriguez, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #13

Sarah Beth Landau, Chief Justice, 14th Court of Appeals

Judge Donna Roth, 295th Civil District Court

Judge Tonya Jones, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #15

Judge Erika Ramirez, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #8

From the primaries:

Judge Kristen Hawkins, Supreme Court Justice, Place 7

Sarah Beth Landau, Chief Justice of the Fourteenth Court of Appeals

Judge Tanya Garrison, 157th Civil District Court

Julia Maldonado, 183rd Criminal District Court

Judge Brian Warren, 209th Criminal District Court

Judge Josh Hill, 232nd Criminal District Court

Judge Leah Shapiro, 315th Juvenile District Court

Judge James Horwitz, Harris County Probate Court #4

Ebony Williams, Harris County Civil Court at Law #2

Judge Andrew Wright, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #7

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