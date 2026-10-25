Weekend link dump for October 25

“ICE keeps dodging accountability for ravaging Minnesota”.

“The big trend of the moment in A.I. is what I’ll call “the cute little guy.””

A lot of my friends were buying teams, and I realized they’re making money. They’re making more money than I’m making in private equity.”

“What a Good “AI” Policy Looks Like”.

“Precisely what these conspirators have actually done remains unclear — even, seemingly, to the prosecutors themselves, who, per the Wall Street Journal, complained to the Justice Department that they weren’t getting much guidance from the local U.S. attorney. The probe is now being run out of Washington, where it continues to baffle those assigned to move it forward.”

“Your guide to LGBTQ+ ballot measures in 2026″.

“Across the country, hospitals under financial strain are shuttering their delivery units, putting expectant mothers at greater risk. As Trump’s cuts to Medicaid take effect, these “maternity care deserts” will only grow.”

RIP, Tech. Sgt. Ian Patterson, a 15-year Air Force veteran who died after a rappelling accident during a pregame ceremony at the Alamodome ahead of UTSA’s football game against Navy.

Aaron Reitz is a weenie and a coward, in the way that most puffed-up bullies are. And I will gladly say that to his face if I ever have the misfortune to meet him.

RIP, Richard Riehle, prolific character actor best known for Office Space.

Don’t be fooled by stunts involving giveaways of SpaceX or Anthropic stocks. They’re designed to make you feel the need to root for their success, and thus make them less accountable.

“TikTok employees repeatedly raised concerns internally about the risks the short-form video app posed to children, including sexual exploitation and exposure to suicide content. Previously unreported court records show that the employees were frustrated with how the company’s leadership responded to their concerns.”

“Our number one risk at this point is the federal government.”

“By banning abortion, Idaho has become a more dangerous place to give birth.”

“It’s costing more to look and smell like Donald Trump.” And wow, what a sentence that is.

Another fake pollster story, which had some real world consequences.

“We already know what this “exciting announcement” will be. It will be that the pious-sounding “researchers” now believe they’re closer than ever to finding Noah’s Ark and that they just need some more money to finish the job.”

Beware of fake Buc-Off merch. Only the original funds the nonprofit Hunger Free America, anything else is a scam. Go to Buc-Off.com for the real thing.

“A Maryland teenager filed defamation suit against CBS News over a report his attorneys say falsely linked him as one of those arrested for alleged vandalism of the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool last summer.”

“Trump Appointees Asked a Federal Cybersecurity Agency to Secretly Acquire a Voting Machine — and Hack It”.

“Trump’s shtick mirrors the tricks and traps of an aging reality show, from poorly vetted, swing-for-the-fences casting decisions to escalating levels of violence and risk, to, finally, lavish cash giveaways.”

“FCC Chairman Brendan Carr warned broadcasters on Wednesday about airing “fake polls” or “suppression polls,” once again threatening regulatory action for news content.”

“The corporate cash behind Vivek Ramaswamy’s “despicable” TV ad”.

“But the context here is even broader than a dysfunctional, sadistic parent and a Republican campaign team cruel and cynical enough to wield her against the child she betrayed. Because this is not the first time Donna Arthur has tried to stymie Acton’s political career by painting her as an unstable liar for the crime of being raped as a child and abandoned by her own mother.”

“So much is happening, and so quickly, that it has been difficult for me — someone who has been reporting and editing stories on security and hacking for a decade — to fully understand what’s going on, to have a sense of what could happen next, or predict where this is going. And I think that that is largely where we are at the moment, as I am writing this.”

RIP, Tom Skerritt, Emmy-winning actor who was in M*A*S*H, Top Gun, Alien, Picket Fences, and more.

RIP, Ron Duguay, former NHL player mostly for the New York Rangers.

“Donald Trump has been ordered by a judge to sit for a deposition by December as part of his $10 billion lawsuit against the BBC.”

RIP, Dale Brown, longtime men’s basketball coach at LSU, where one of his players was Shaquille O’Neal.

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