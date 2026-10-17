Meet the DA’s investigative team for the Salgado killing

Go get ’em.

Biden-administration U.S. Attorney Alamdar Hamdani is among the attorneys the Harris County District Attorney’s Office has hired for its investigation into the fatal shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo by a federal agent, according to records obtained by the Houston Chronicle.

Hamdani was named as one of seven attorneys assigned by a Houston law firm to advise District Attorney Sean Teare as his office investigates the July 7 shooting in Houston’s East End for a grand jury.

Teare also signed a contract with University of South Carolina professor Marc Brown, a former Department of Homeland Security training instructor, to consult on the use of force in Salgado’s death and to testify in court proceedings, records show.

Brown was featured in news reports in January addressing the use of force in Alex Pretti’s death at the hands of a federal officer in Minneapolis. Brown said he’s not contracted in connection to any ICE-related investigations in Minnesota, but he consulted on a 2025 case involving a Michigan trooper who was charged in the death of a fleeing fugitive he struck with a vehicle.

The state prosecution was tossed after a federal judge determined the trooper was acting as a federal officer on a fugitive task force, citing the Supremacy Clause in the U.S. Constitution.

Both county contracts — the first signed Sept. 2 and the other Sept. 10 — identify the ICE shooting in Houston as the purpose of their work.

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Teare has warned that a lengthy legal battle is expected, as any case against the ICE agent is likely to land in the federal courts over jurisdiction issues.

The scope of the contract for Hamdani and the other attorneys shows they’re expected to provide counsel to Teare’s office on a range of legal issues, including when federal government employees can testify or provide documentation in response to state proceedings.

Hamdani and several other attorneys named in the contract are former federal prosecutors.

The grand jury tasked with hearing testimony and other evidence about the ICE shooting is expected to decide whether an indictment is merited next month, Teare said this week as his office prepares a second investigation into the actions of a different ICE agent.